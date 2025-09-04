Powerball jackpot soars to $1.7 billion; $1 million ticket sold at Aurora, Illinois store

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.7 billion but a winning seven-figure ticket was sold in Aurora, Illinois, for last night's drawing.

A $1 million ticket was sold at Joe's Tobacco and Vape at 1945 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora, the Illinois lottery said, for matching five numbers. Two other players won $100,000 for matching four numbers and Powerball, plus the Power Play.

Six players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 according to lottery officials.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday, Sept. 6.

The $1.7 billion jackpot is the third largest prize in U.S. lottery history.