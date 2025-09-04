Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.7 billion; $1 million ticket sold at Aurora, Illinois store

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.7 billion
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.7 billion but a winning seven-figure ticket was sold in Aurora, Illinois, for last night's drawing.

A $1 million ticket was sold at Joe's Tobacco and Vape at 1945 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora, the Illinois lottery said, for matching five numbers. Two other players won $100,000 for matching four numbers and Powerball, plus the Power Play.

Six players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 according to lottery officials.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday, Sept. 6.

The $1.7 billion jackpot is the third largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

