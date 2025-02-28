Watch CBS News
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Chicago Northwest Side grocery store

A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold this week at a grocery store on the city's Northwest Side, lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was purchased at Tony's Fresh Market at 4608 W. Belmont Ave. in Portage Park.

The player bought the ticket that matched all five numbers in Tuesday's drawing: 4, 8, 11, 32, and 52.

For selling the ticket, the store will receive one percent of the prize amount or $10,000.

The winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to redeem their prize. It is advised that all winners write their name on the back of their winning ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $197 million, with the next drawing happening Friday.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

