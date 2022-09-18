1 man dead, another critically wounded in Roseland shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and another is critically wounded after being shot in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday night.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of East 113th Street around 10:16 p.m.
Police said the victims were standing on a front porch when two males fired shots.
A 32-year-old man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center by the Chicago Fire Department with gunshot wounds to the head and back and was pronounced dead.
A 27-year-old man was also transported to Advocate Christ by CFD in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
No one is in custody.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
