1 man dead, another critically wounded in Roseland shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and another is critically wounded after being shot in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of East 113th Street around 10:16 p.m.

Police said the victims were standing on a front porch when two males fired shots.

A 32-year-old man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center by the Chicago Fire Department with gunshot wounds to the head and back and was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old man was also transported to Advocate Christ by CFD in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.



