1 man dead after apartment building fire in Gary, Indiana; multiple people rescued

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died in an apartment fire in Gary, Indiana overnight.

Fire crews were called to the building, near West Ridge Road, around 9:15 p.m. Smoke was shooting from the roof and firefighters worked to put out the flames. 

The fire started in a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters rescued two residents. A third resident, a man who has not been identified, did not survive. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

October 7, 2022

