1 man dead after apartment building fire in Gary, Indiana; multiple people rescued
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died in an apartment fire in Gary, Indiana overnight.
Fire crews were called to the building, near West Ridge Road, around 9:15 p.m. Smoke was shooting from the roof and firefighters worked to put out the flames.
The fire started in a second-floor apartment.
Firefighters rescued two residents. A third resident, a man who has not been identified, did not survive.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
