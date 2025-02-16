1 killed, 5 critically injured in crash in Chicago's northwest suburbs

One person was killed and five others were injured Sunday afternoon right outside northwest suburban Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out at 3:13 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash at Route 14 and Dean Street. There were reports that one of the cars might be on fire, and that multiple people were trapped.

Crew responded to the scene to find the three-vehicle crash had happened about a quarter mile west of the intersection. Two heavily-damaged, crumpled cars were sitting in the middle of the roadway, while a third vehicle — a Jeep — sustained minor damage, the fire department said.

Crews immediately shifted to working to rescue the people from the two most heavily damaged vehicles. The accident victims had to be extricated from the cars.

One adult died at the scene, while two others were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Three children or teens were also critically injured and were taken to Level 1 pediatric trauma centers, the fire department said.

Three medical helicopters responded to the scene to transport the injured people. One landed at the scene, while the other two landed at Northwestern Medicine Huntley and Woodstock hospitals, respectively, to get patients to hospitals that could deal with their injuries.

The McHenry County Sheriff's office was investigating the crash late Sunday.