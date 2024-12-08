1 killed, 3 hospitalized after shooting, 3 more also hurt in crash in Cicero, Illinois

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — One person was killed and three others were wounded Sunday afternoon following a shooting in Cicero, Illinois.

Three others in addition were hurt in a multi-vehile crash connected with the shooting.

Police were called at 12:27 p.m. for a call of shots fired at Roosevelt Road and Cicero Avenue, according to Cicero police Supt. Thomas Boyle.

Responding officers came upon two scenes—one on eastbound Roosevelt Road near Cicero Avenue, and the other in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood, Boyle said. Roosevelt Road divides Chicago from Cicero in the area.

A total of seven people were hurt between the shooting and the crash. Four of them were shot—including a man who was killed, Boyle said.

Three women were also shot, Boyle said. One was reported in critical condition, two in fair condition.

Three others were injured in the crash, Boyle said. Information about those injured people was not specific.

Boyle did not specify what the relationship was believed to be between the shooting and the crash.

The victims of the shooting and the crash were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Loretto Hospital.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been activated, Boyle said. Chicago Police are also assisting.

Louie Rainone, owner of Roosevelt Gold Exchange at 1203 S. Cicero Ave., said he heard a big bang from the crash, followed by multiple shots.

Rainone said one vehicle was seen chasing another around the corner from Roosevelt Road onto Cicero Avenue, and shots were being fired from the pursuing vehicle. He said the pursued car ended up crashing, and people from the pursuing vehicle got out and opened fire into the pursued car.

Rainone said he came outside after he heard the shots, and he saw the crash scene. People were running around and screaming at the scene, Rainone said.

"They were taking people away in stretchers left and right," he said.

Rainone said one woman who had been shot ran into a nearby restaurant for help, while a man was seen lying in the street.

Rainone said crime has been getting worse in the area—and his own store has been robbed before.

"It's ridiculous You can't go to work. You've got to be careful. I've got to be in a bulletproof room," he said. "The liquor store's got to be—everybody's got to be behind bulletproof glass because of the way society is today."

This was the second shooting in Cicero over the weekend.

A police officer was shot outside of Nikki's Pub and Gaming just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of 35th Street and 61st Court, prompting a heavy police and helicopter response.

The officer was last listed in serious condition at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized. Chicago Police are also assisting.