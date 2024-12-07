Police officer shot, seriously hurt outside pub in west suburban Cicero; 2 people detained

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — A police officer was shot and two people were detained overnight outside of a pub in west suburban Cicero.

The shooting happened outside of Nikki's Pub and Gaming just before 1 a.m. in the area of 35th Street and 61st Court, prompting a heavy police and helicopter response.

Cicero Police said two officers approached a vehicle after noticing it illegally double parked on the roadway. That's when an individual fired shots.

One of the officers, a 29-year-old man, was struck in the back and taken to Loyola Hospital in serious condition, where it was stabilized. The second officer was not hurt. The back window of an unmarked squad car, a Ford Expedition, was also found shot out.

The officers quickly requested assistance and provided information regarding the shooting, police said.

Responding officers identified two individuals who were detained as they attempted to flee the scene. However, the connection between the individuals and the shooting remains under investigation, police said. The shooting did not involve the pub.

"This violent act underscores the dangers faced by law enforcement officers every day while they work to protect the community," said Superintendent Thomas P. Boyle. "The Cicero Police Department is committed to holding those responsible accountable and ensuring the safety of both police officers and residents."

The injured officer is said to have been on the job for just under five years. He and his partner were working in the department's special operation division in civilian dress.

The department said they will provide further updates as the officer's recovery progresses. Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing with assistance from the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Cicero Police Department Detective Division or the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.