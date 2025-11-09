Watch CBS News
1 killed, 2 others hurt in crash on I-290 in Elmhurst, Illinois

Jeramie Bizzle
One person is dead and two other people were hurt following a crash on Interstate 290 Sunday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on westbound I-290 at North Avenue in Elmhurst, Illinois.  

They said three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries. One of the victims died at the hospital. The ages and genders of the victims were not released. The condition of the other two victims was also not released.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

All westbound lanes of I-290 are closed, with traffic being diverted off at Lake Street. State police said an extended closure is expected.

No further information was immediately available.

