1 in custody, child recovered after carjacking on Chicago's West Side, police say

One person is in custody, and a child was recovered after an early morning carjacking Monday on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said around 4:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Lexington Street, a woman, 26, and two boys, 1 and 6, were sitting inside a vehicle when two unknown men approached. They implied they had a firearm and forced the woman and the 1-year-old child out of the vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene with the 6-year-old still in the vehicle. They left the child a short distance away and fled the scene, police said.

The suspects then fled again before crashing the vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway.

No injuries were reported.

One suspect was taken into custody, with charges pending. The second suspect remains at large.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.