Watch CBS News
Local News

1 in custody, child recovered after carjacking on Chicago's West Side, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Suspect in custody in carjacking with 6-year-old inside
Suspect in custody in carjacking with 6-year-old inside 00:37

One person is in custody, and a child was recovered after an early morning carjacking Monday on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said around 4:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Lexington Street, a woman, 26, and two boys, 1 and 6, were sitting inside a vehicle when two unknown men approached. They implied they had a firearm and forced the woman and the 1-year-old child out of the vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene with the 6-year-old still in the vehicle. They left the child a short distance away and fled the scene, police said.

The suspects then fled again before crashing the vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway.

No injuries were reported.

One suspect was taken into custody, with charges pending. The second suspect remains at large.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.