Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead in crash involving car, truck in rural Will County, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A person was killed in a crash involving a car and a semi-trailer truck in rural Will County, Illinois, southwest of Chicago on Tuesday.

The Manhattan, Illinois Fire Protection District said the crash happened at Wilmington-Peotone Road and 104th Avenue.

The district confirmed one person was killed, but said no additional injury information was being released.

The intersection remained closed as of the 1 p.m. hour and had not been cleared. The will County Sheriff's office was investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue