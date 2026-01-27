1 dead in crash involving car, truck in rural Will County, Illinois

A person was killed in a crash involving a car and a semi-trailer truck in rural Will County, Illinois, southwest of Chicago on Tuesday.

The Manhattan, Illinois Fire Protection District said the crash happened at Wilmington-Peotone Road and 104th Avenue.

The district confirmed one person was killed, but said no additional injury information was being released.

The intersection remained closed as of the 1 p.m. hour and had not been cleared. The will County Sheriff's office was investigating.