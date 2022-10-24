1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Little Village early Monday morning.

The shooting took place just two blocks from La Villita Park, on West 30th Street and Kedzie Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Police said four people were standing near the street when someone in a dark colored sedan started shooting.

A36-year-old man was killed on scene.

A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. Two other men were shot and are expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made.