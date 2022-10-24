Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Little Village

/ CBS Chicago

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Little Village
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Little Village 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Little Village early Monday morning. 

The shooting took place just two blocks from La Villita Park, on West 30th Street and Kedzie Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Police said four people were standing near the street when someone in a dark colored sedan started shooting.

A36-year-old man was killed on scene. 

A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. Two other men were shot and are expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on October 24, 2022 / 7:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.