1 arrested, 1 at large after train burglary in Chicago's south suburbs

One person has been arrested, and another remained on the loose Sunday, after a burglary on a train had police in Chicago's south suburbs asking residents to stay in their homes.

New Lenox police searched for the escaped burglar near Francis Road and Vine Street on Saturday morning.

Their search stemmed from a chase in Wilmington Township, where deputies found several people wearing ski masks inside two train cars at a railroad crossing.

The thieves escaped and drove to New Lenox, where the driver hit another car.

One of the thieves was taken to a hospital.

Another person who was in the car remained on the loose hours later.