Watch Live: Questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson continues in Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Washington — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is appearing before senators for the third day of her confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court, after a marathon session on Tuesday in which she defended her time on the federal bench and vowed to rule impartially if confirmed to the high court.
Tuesday's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee spanned 13 hours of questioning, with senators grilling Jackson on her judicial philosophy, including on abortion, as well as her past rulings.
"I believe that the Constitution is fixed in its meaning. I believe that it's appropriate to look at the original intent, the original public meaning of the words when one is trying to assess, because again that's a limitation on my authority to import my own policy views," Jackson said while being questioned by Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
Jackson, 51, would make history as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
While Democrats generally gave Jackson time to expand on her background on the first day of questioning, Republicans repeatedly pressed her on some of the biggest culture war issues: critical race theory, gender, abortion, increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court and her representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees.
Jackson also faced a barrage of questions from Republican senators about her sentencing in child pornography cases, a line of questioning previewed by GOP Senator Josh Hawley last week. Jackson stressed that the crimes committed were "horrific" and "horrible," yet she noted that trial judges assigned these cases must adhere to parameters laid out in federal statutes by Congress.
"In every case, I did my duty to hold the defendants accountable in light of the evidence and the information that was presented to me," Jackson said. "The evidence in these cases are egregious. The evidence in these cases are among the worst that I have seen, and yet, as Congress directs, judges don't just calculate the guidelines and stop. Judges have to take into account the personal circumstances of the defendant because that's a requirement of Congress."
Jackson also said that Roe v. Wade, the case that made abortion legal, is "settled law." Under further questioning from Republican Senator John Kennedy, Jackson said that, although she has her own personal religious views on when life begins, she doesn't know when the equal protection clause begins to apply.
President Biden nominated Jackson last month to replace liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who, at 83, is the oldest justice on the Supreme Court. Breyer will retire at the end of this term.
Durbin chides Republicans for using hearings to "showcase talking points" for November election
Durbin reconvened the Judiciary Committee for the second day of questioning at 9:07 a.m. and delivered a short statement about the prior day's proceedings, during which he knocked some of his GOP colleagues for attempting to score political points ahead of the November midterm elections.
"Much of what we heard from a handful of senators yesterday has to be put in context," Durbin said. "The overwhelming majority of senators on both sides I thought were asking appropriate questions and positive in their approach and respectful of the nominee before us. But for many senators, yesterday was an opportunity to showcase talking points for the November election."
On Republicans' attempts to paint Democrats and Jackson as "soft on crime," the Illinois senator said the judge has "made a mess of their stereotype."
He also rejected GOP senators' assertions that Jackson's sentences handed down in child pornography cases are outside the mainstream.
"You are in the same place as 80% of federal judges when it comes to sentencing on child pornography cases, 80%," Durbin said. "And of course, Congress is not without fault. We have failed to pick up the responsibility that was assigned to us some 17 year ago when the Supreme Court decided that the basic guidelines would not be mandatory on judges. We should've stepped in at that point, but it's a tough, hard, controversial subject and we've stayed away from it."
Durbin said Jackson's nomination is a "testing ground for conspiracy theories and culture war theories."
"The more bizarre the charges against you and your family, the more I understand the social media scoreboard lit up yesterday," he said.
Durbin's comments prompted sparring with some Republicans on the panel who took issue with the chairman's efforts Tuesday to provide additional context about Jackson's record.
"I don't think it's appropriate for the chairman after every time someone on this side of the aisle asks questions of the judge, you come back and you denigrate and you attack and you criticize the line of questioning," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said. "I think the judge is doing a pretty good job of defending her own positions and answering questions."
Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the panel, did compliment Democrats for "using grace and dignity, unlike it was during the Kavanaugh hearings."
Senate Judiciary Committee announces witnesses for final day of hearings
The Senate Judiciary Committee announced the list of people who will be appearing before the committee on Thursday, the final day of proceedings. The committee will hear from two panels: the first is composed of representatives from the American Bar Association and the second witnesses who will testify in favor of and against Jackson's nomination.
The American Bar Association, which evaluates the qualifications of all federal judicial nominees, unanimously rated Jackson well qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.
The first panel includes witnesses from the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary:
Ann Claire Williams
D. Jean Veta
Joseph Drayton
Democrats' witnesses for the second panel are:
Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus
Risa Goluboff, dean of the University of Virginia School of Law
Wade Henderson, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Richard Rosenthal, an appellate lawyer
Captain Frederick Thomas, national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
Republicans' witnesses for the second panel are:
Steve Marshall, Alabama attorney general
Jennifer Mascott, assistant law professor at George Mason University
Eleanor McCullen, who provided sidewalk counseling outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Boston
Keisha Russell, a lawyer with First Liberty Institute
Alessandra Serano, chief legal officer for international operations for Operation Underground Railroad
How Wednesday's hearing will play out
Wednesday's session will begin at 9 a.m. with Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and GOP Sen. Thom Tillis each given 30 minutes to pose questions, since neither got the opportunity on Tuesday.
The second round of questioning will then begin, with senators getting 20 minutes to pose follow-up questions to Jackson in order of seniority, alternating between parties. Here is the order in which senators will speak:
Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois
Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa
Pat Leahy, Democrat of Vermont
Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina
Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California
John Cornyn, Republican of Texas
Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island
Mike Lee, Republican of Utah
Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota
Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas
Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware
Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska
Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut
Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri
Mazie Hirono, Democrat of Hawaii
Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas
Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey
John Kennedy, Republican of Louisiana
Alex Padilla, Democrat of California
Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina
Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia
Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee
There will also be a portion of Wednesday's hearing conducted behind closed doors for senators to examine Jackson's FBI background check, a standard process for judicial nominees.
How to watch day 3 of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearing
What: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings
Date: Wednesday, March 23
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.