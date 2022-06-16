Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee examines Pence pressure campaign on Day 3 of hearings

Watch Live: Jan. 6 committee examines Pence pressure campaign on Day 3 of hearingsget the free app
Washington — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is holding the third in its series of hearings on Thursday, with lawmakers turning their focus to former President Donald Trump's campaign to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes.
"Mike Pence said no. He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal, he knew it was wrong," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said to open the hearing. "We are fortunate for Mr. Pence's courage on January 6. Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe."
Two Pence aides are testifying at Thursday's hearing: Greg Jacob, Pence's former counsel, and J. Michael Luttig, a highly respected conservative jurist and retired federal judge who advised Pence in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The committee also relied on taped footage of an interview with Marc Short, Pence's chief of staff.
Jacob told the panel that he advised Pence in December that he had "no justifiable basis to conclude" that he could unilaterally reject Electoral College votes, confirming Pence's view. Short testified that Pence told Trump he would not reject electors "many, many times." But Trump continued to push the idea that Pence could overturn the results, including on the morning of Jan. 6.
Luttig said the idea that Pence could reject Electoral College votes had no basis in the Constitution or federal law, and doing so "would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America."
The idea that the vice president could single-handedly reject electoral votes was pushed by conservative lawyer John Eastman, the author of a memo laying out the scheme who has emerged as a key figure in the committee's investigation into the run-up to Jan. 6. Congressional investigators have gained access to a trove of emails he sent and received in the weeks leading up to the attack.
Michael Luttig, the retired federal judge who advised Pence after the election, had solemn words for the committee.
He said that had Pence obeyed the orders from Trump and declared him the next president, it would have "plunged America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America," which he said "would have been the first constitutional crisis since the founding of the republic."
Luttig called the rule of law the "most foundational concept in America," and a "simple" but "profound" truth.
The question before the committee and the nation, Luttig said, is whether the "foundational rule of law was supremely violated on January 6, 2021."
"There was no historical precedent from the beginning of the founding in 1789 ... that would support the possibility of the vice president of the United States, quote, counting alternative electoral slates that had not been officially certified to the Congress," he added later.
Jacob: No "justifiable basis to conclude" that Pence had the authority to determine election
Jacob, Pence's counsel, recalled speaking with the vice president for the first time on Dec. 7 about his role during the joint session of Congress under the 12th Amendment and the Electoral Count Act, during which Pence said he had been reading things claiming he had a "significant role" to play in determining the outcome of the election.
The vice president's first instinct, Jacob recalled, was that the framers "would never have put one person, particularly not a person who had a direct interest in the outcome because they were on the ticket for the election, in a role to have a decisive impact on the outcome of the election.'
Jacob said the vice president's advisers' review of the text, history and "frankly just common sense all confirmed the vice president's first instinct on that point: there is no justifiable basis to conclude that the vice president has that kind of authority."
Rep. Pete Aguilar: "Jan. 6 was not an isolated incident"
Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar, who's leading today's hearing, said the committee intends "to show the American people that Jan. 6 was not an isolated incident."
"In the weeks culminating before, it was a legal scheme and deception. We've already learned that President Trump knew he lost the 2020 election," Aguilar said in his opening statement. "Shortly thereafter, he began to look for a way to circumvent the country's most fundamental civic tradition: The peaceful transfer of power."
"We witnessed firsthand what happened when the president of the United States weaponized this theory: The Capitol was overrun. Police officers lost their lives. The vice president was taken to a secure location because his safety was in jeopardy," he continued.
The committee played clips of rioters chanting for Pence to be brought outside the Capitol, and others yelling, "hang Mike Pence."
Aguilar said witnesses will show that Mr. Trump was repeatedly told that Pence had no authority to overturn the election but would not listen.
Cheney says Trump was "told repeatedly" that Pence could not overturn election results
Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney said the committee will lay out that Trump was "told repeatedly" that Pence lacked the "constitutional and legal authority" to nix the election results by not certifying the Electoral College votes.
When, Cheney asked, did the president learn that what he was asking Pence to do was illegal?
Cheney said the committee will focus on how Pence was "determined to abide by his oath of office," and how people in the White House counsel's office and on Fox News determined Pence did the right thing.
Thompson opens third hearing: "Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe"
Thompson, the chairman, kicked off the third hearing of the select committee just after 1 p.m., laying out the pressure campaign mounted against Pence by Trump in an attempt to retain power.
"'There is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person can choose the American president.' I agree with that, which is unusual, because former Vice President Mike Pence and I don't agree on much. These are his words, spoken a few months ago about Donald Trump's attempt to pressure the former vice president, pressure him into going along with an unlawful and unconstitutional scheme to overturn the 2020 election and give Donald Trump a second term in office that he did not win," the Mississippi Democrat said in his opening remarks.
Thompson reiterated that Trump wanted Pence to execute a strategy — later learned to have been crafted by John Eastman — under which he would reject state electoral votes on Jan. 6 and either declare Trump the winner, or send the votes back to states to be counted again.
Thompson noted that since Jan. 6, the "danger hasn't receded."
How Pence defied Trump on Jan. 6
In his role as president of the Senate, Pence was responsible for presiding over the joint session of Congress that met to count the votes of the Electoral College and finalize President Biden's victory on Jan. 6.
The vice president was facing enormous pressure from Trump and his allies to reject certain states' votes and effectively overturn the election outcome. Earlier that morning, Trump told the large crowd gathered near the White House that "Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country, because you're sworn to uphold our Constitution."
Pence had made his intentions clear moments before, when he released a lengthy statement saying he did not have the power under the Constitution to reject states' votes.
"It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said.
Later that afternoon, the crowd marched from the White House Ellipse to the Capitol, with some chanting "hang Mike Pence." Pence was presiding over the Senate when the rioters breached the perimeter and lawmakers were hastily escorted from the chambers.
He was taken to a secure location in the Capitol. Hours later, he returned to preside over the rest of the proceedings, and confirmed Mr. Biden would be the next president in the early morning hours of Jan. 7.
Jan. 6 committee wants to talk with Ginni Thomas, chairman says
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, told reporters it's time for the committee to invite Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative activist, to speak with the panel.
"Some information refers to Ginni Thomas, and we think it's time that we would, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.
Asked whether the panel is interested in whether she provided insight into internal Supreme Court deliberations, Thompson said no, but added that it's "time for us to invite her to come talk."
The Mississippi Democrat said he expects the panel will ask her to speak with investigators "soon."
The heightened interest in an invitation to Ginni Thomas comes after the Washington Post and CBS News reported Wednesday that the panel obtained email exchanges between her and John Eastman. The New York Times also reported that Eastman wrote in a Dec. 24, 2020, email there was a "heated fight" among the justices as to whether to take up a case involving Trump's efforts to overturn the election.
Eastman clerked for Clarence Thomas at the Supreme Court and Luttig when he served on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk says he's received threats since Jan. 6 panel released tour footage
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Republican from Georgia, said Thursday he has received threatening phone calls to his Washington, D.C., and district offices after the select committee released security footage showing him leading constituents on a tour of the Capitol complex on Jan. 5, the day before the assault on the Capitol building.
"The select committee's irresponsible actions of releasing information to the press, instead of dealing directly with me, not only shows their lack of interest in pursuing the truth, but also has real and serious consequences," he said in a statement.
In one message, a woman said, "Hey, insurrectionists don't have a long lifespan."
In another, a man said: "I hope you get dragged in front of a military tribunal. I hope you get a Marine firing squad. That's too good for you. That'd be too good for you, you f**k. I hope you die a billion mother f**king deaths in hell." Another caller said Loudermilk is a "f**king traitor" and a "son of a b***h."
One caller warned Loudermilk better "beef up his security," while another male caller threatened the congressman and his family, calling him a "piece of garbage."
Loudermilk also pointed to a letter, dated June 13, from Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger about the visit by 15 constituents and their tour through House office buildings, as seen on the closed-circuit television system. Manger's letter notes that Loudermilk left the group during the tour, but the constituents did not appear in any tunnels that would've taken them to the Capitol. Additionally, tunnels leading to the Capitol were manned by Capitol Police officers, and members of the public could not visit the Capitol without a member of Congress at that time.
"There is no evidence that Representative Loudermilk entered the U.S. Capitol with this group on January 5, 2021," Manger wrote. "We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious."
Loudermilk's release of the vulgar messages is the latest escalation in an ongoing spat with the select committee over its request for information about the tour he led the day before the Capitol attack.
The committee told Loudermilk last month that public reporting and witness accounts indicate some people and groups sought to gather information about the layout of the Capitol and House office buildings ahead of Jan. 6.
Former federal Judge Michael Luttig has stark message for Jan. 6 committee
Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, a staunch conservative long admired by many Republicans, will testify before the House's Jan. 6 committee on Thursday with an urgent and stark message for the panel about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election: "America's democracy was almost stolen from her."
Luttig will also likely state that the Republican National Committee is wrong to have referred to some of the events of Jan. 6, 2021 as "legitimate political discourse" and warn fellow conservatives to not ignore the gravity of what Trump did as he scrambled to hold onto the presidency that day.
The retired judge's planned remarks were confirmed to CBS News by two people familiar with his expected testimony who were not authorized to discuss details of the hearing.
He will also reveal how he advised then-Vice President Mike Pence to resist Trump's pleas for Pence to block the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election victory.
Read more here.
Kevin Seefried, who brought Confederate flag inside Capitol on Jan. 6, found guilty of obstruction of Congress
Kevin Seefried, who was seen carrying the Confederate flag through the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and his son Hunter Seefried, were found guilty of felony obstruction of Congress, illegal entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.
Kevin and Hunter Seefried, of Laurel, Delaware, traveled to Washington, D.C., for then-President Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally. On that day, they were alleged by U.S. prosecutors to have been among the first protesters to breach the Capitol, entering through a broken window — video footage allegedly shows Hunter Seefried punching it out with a two-by-four. Kevin Seefried was photographed a short time later with the Confederate flag, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Kevin Seefried then allegedly confronted U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate. Court documents said that Kevin Seefried said he brought the flag from his home in Delaware, where it is usually displayed outside.
Read more here.
— Scott MacFarlane, Paulina Smolinski, Robert Legare, Erin Donaghue
Thompson said Loudermilk video won't be used in Thursday's hearing
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters on Wednesday that they released the video of Rep. Barry Loudermilk leading a tour the day before the Capitol attack because Loudermilk "indicated that he was vindicated and there was no issue with it. So the video speaks for itself."
Thompson said the video won't be used in Thursday's committee hearing.
— Zak Hudak and Caroline Linton
Video shows GOP congressman leading tour of Capitol complex day before Jan. 6 attack
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol released new surveillance footage on Wednesday showing GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk leading a group of people on a tour of the Capitol complex the day before the attack, with some of the guests documenting locations like staircases, security checkpoints and hallways.
The committee asked Loudermilk last month for information about a tour he led of the Capitol complex before the assault. Loudermilk denied that he ever gave a tour of the Capitol itself on Jan. 5, when it was closed to tourists due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a review of security footage, the U.S. Capitol Police determined last month that there was "no evidence" that Loudermilk led the group into the Capitol and said "we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious."
But the committee suggested otherwise in a letter to Loudermilk on Wednesday. The new footage shows the congressman leading "a tour of approximately ten individuals led by you to areas in the Rayburn, Longworth, and Cannon House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to tunnels leading to the U.S. Capitol," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote. The group stayed for "several hours," he wrote, and some "photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists."
Read more here.
Cheney releases video previewing Thursday's hearing
Committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted a video preview ahead of Thursday's hearing. She said the committee will focus on "President Trump's relentless effort on Jan. 6 and in the days beforehand to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes."
Cheney also showed a clip of testimony of Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann speaking about a conversation he had with Trump-allied legal adviser John Eastman on Jan. 7, 2021 — the day after the riot. Eastman had been pushing arguments for states to overturn Biden's victory.
Herschmann said he told Eastman, "Are you out of your f-ing mind? I said I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: Orderly transition."
Herschmann added that he told Eastman, "'Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever going to get in your life: Get a great f-ing criminal defense lawyer, you're going to need it.' And then I hung up on him."
Pence's former chief counsel Greg Jacob to appear Thursday
Greg Jacob, who served as chief counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, is set to appear before the committee on Thursday. According to The Washington Post, Jacob and Pence chief of staff Marc Short were with Pence in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Cheney said in her opening statement last week that the committee will present email exchanges between Jacob and Trump-allied attorney John Eastman. "Jacob said this to Mr. Eastman: 'Thanks to your bullsh**, we are under siege,'" Cheney said.
Committee announces next hearings
The House Jan. 6 committee announced the dates of the next two hearings: Tuesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday, June 23 at 1 p.m. ET.
These two hearings will be the fourth and fifth out an expected seven hearings this month.
Highlights from Day 1 of the hearings
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol began laying out its findings in a prime-time hearing on Thursday, June 9.
Many of the revelations came from recorded, on-camera testimony from Trump administration insiders, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General William Barr, who have appeared before the committee over the past several months.
There was also live testimony from two witnesses. Documentary filmmaker Nick Quested described following the Proud Boys as they led the assault.
And Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards gave a firsthand account of trying to hold back the mob and suffering a traumatic brain injury that has kept her from returning to the job.
"What I saw was just a war scene," she said. "It was something like I had seen out of the movies. I could not believe my eyes. ... It was carnage. It was chaos."
"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that as a police officer and as a law enforcement officer, I would find myself in the middle of a battle," she continued. "I am trained to detain a couple of subjects and handle a crowd, but I'm not combat trained. And that day, it was just hours of hand-to-hand combat."
Highlights from Day 2 of the hearings
In the second day of the House Jan. 6 select committee public hearings, on Monday, June 13, the committee focused on the evidence establishing that former President Donald Trump lost his reelection campaign, and knew that he lost.
Yet instead of accepting defeat, Chairman Bennie Thompson said Trump "decided to wage an attack on our democracy, an attack on the American people," which culminated in the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Witnesses included former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who testified about how the network called the crucial state of Arizona for Biden, and videotaped testimony from Trump's 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, who said he thought it was "far too early" for Trump to declare victory on election night, which Trump did at the urging of Rudy Giuliani.
There was also additional videotaped testimony from former Attorney General William Barr, who was shown in the first hearing saying he told Trump his claims of widespread election fraud were "bullsh**."
Barr said a report claiming voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems were changing votes from Trump to President Biden was "amateurish," and he described other claims of voter fraud as "bogus and silly and usually based on complete misinformation."
The committee also showed how the Trump campaign and allies used baseless claims of election fraud to raise millions of dollars from the former president's supporters — money that was then funneled into the pockets of entities with close ties to Trump.