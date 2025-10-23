Government shutdown live updates as Senate readies vote on paying some federal workers
What to know on Day 23 of the government shutdown:
- The Senate is set to vote on advancing a GOP-backed measure that would pay federal employees, military members and contractors who have continued to work during the government shutdown, now on Day 23. The vote is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.
- The bill, known as the Shutdown Fairness Act, will need Democratic support to reach the 60 votes required to advance. Democrats have not provided the votes needed on any bills that would restart some government funding since the shutdown began, and are offering their own pair of bills that would pay federal workers.
- For the 12th time, the upper chamber on Wednesday failed to advance the House-passed funding bill that would end the shutdown. The vote came after a marathon speech by Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who held the floor for more than 22 hours. A 13th vote is not currently scheduled for Thursday.
Schumer says U.S. is "staring into the abyss of the health care crisis" as Trump prepares to leave for Asia
In his own remarks on the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the president as Americans brace for a spike in health insurance premiums and the government remains closed.
"We are staring into the abyss of the health care crisis here in America, and what is Donald Trump doing as we stare into the abyss of the health care crisis?" Schumer said. "He's flying off yet again to another corner of the world while people's premiums are set to skyrocket here at home."
The New York Democrat accused Mr. Trump of "bulldozing" the East Wing of the White House and seeking a $230 million settlement from the Justice Department for claims stemming from earlier federal investigations into him.
"We're in the middle of a health care crisis that will decimate tens of millions of Americans," Schumer said. "But Donald Trump doesn't seem to want to touch the topic with a 10-foot pole and has decided to fly off to another country yet again without negotiating with Democrats."
The president is set to leave Friday for a trip to Asia, where he said he will make stops in Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.
"It's hard to fathom someone more out of touch and oblivious to our nation's struggles than the current president," Schumer said.
The Senate minority leader accused the president of using the presidency to enrich himself, pointing to the claims brought against the Justice Department.
"While Americans are agonizing over their health care, Donald Trump is using the presidency to reach into the taxpayers' till and put money in his own pocket," he said.
While Republicans are blaming Democrats for the shutdown, Democrats are pointing to Republicans as responsible.
"The shutdown is on Donald Trump's back, and the American people know it," Schumer said. "They know that Republicans have the presidency, the House and the Senate, and the shutdown is on them."
Schumer called Sen. Ron Johnson's bill to pay essential workers a "ruse," and said Democrats "will not give Donald Trump a license to play politics with people's livelihoods."
"It doesn't end the pain of the shutdown. It extends it," he said. "The only way to pay every federal worker is for Republicans to get serious, sit down with Democrats, avert their health care crisis and reopen the government."
Thune blames Senate Democrats for upcoming missed paycheck for federal workers
In remarks on the Senate floor shortly after it opened for business, the majority leader said his Democratic colleagues are responsible for the shutdown and are to blame for federal workers' first full missed paycheck on Friday.
"The real reason we're now in the longest full shutdown in history is because Democrats are afraid of backlash from the far-left if they stand down," Thune said.
The GOP leader accused Democrats of putting their political base ahead of the broader public.
Democrats, he said, "are keeping the government shut down because they're scared. Scared of a primary from the left. Scared of losing fundraising dollars. Scared that the far left will punish them if they don't appear to be fighting President Trump hard enough."
Thune rejected Democrats' alternative to Sen. Ron Johnson's proposal, which is set for a vote later Thursday. He said that passing the short-term funding measure backed by Republicans would ensure all federal workers get paid.
"We need five Democrats to show a little courage," he said. "Reopen the government and let's get to work."
Johnson says he won't bring House back to vote on bill to pay federal workers
Johnson shot down the idea of bringing the House back to vote on a bill to pay nonfurloughed federal workers like air traffic controllers, saying it would be a "waste of our time" given expected Democratic opposition in the Senate.
"If I brought everybody back right now and we voted on a measure to do this, to pay essential workers, it would be spiked in the Senate. They're going to show you this afternoon that they would spike that bill," the speaker said. "So it would be a waste of our time, and it would take the pressure off Chuck Schumer to get his job done and open the government again. This is what's so infuriating to us."
Thune says Democratic proposal to pay employees "doesn't solve the problem" of the shutdown
Appearing on Fox News, Thune said Democrats' proposal to pay government employees during the shutdown "doesn't solve the problem."
Thune said the Democratic plan would "allow the federal employees to be paid for one pay period and shut the government down again." He called it a "political gimmick."
"It doesn't solve the problem," Thune said. "We need to open up the government."
Democratic Sens. Gary Peters and Chris Van Hollen are expected to offer two bills that would provide pay to all federal employees during the government shutdown. One bill would pay all federal employees through the shutdown and would block any more layoffs. The other is narrower, and would pay all federal workers through the day the bill is enacted.
Kathryn Watson and Cristina Corujo
Duffy highlights impact of shutdown on air traffic controllers, who will miss first paycheck next week
Speaking at the House GOP's press conference at the Capitol, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said air traffic controllers who have continued to work without pay are "angry" and will go without a full paycheck for the first time on Oct. 28 if the shutdown doesn't end.
"Next Tuesday is the first paycheck that they will not receive, for the work they did in October … We have air traffic controllers who work more than five days a week. They work six days a week to make sure they can cover air travel throughout the country. And so if you have a controller who's working six days a week but has to think about, how am I going to pay the mortgage, how am I going to make the car payment, how am I going to put food on my kids' table?" Duffy said. "They have to make choices. And the choices they're making is to take a second job. Well, I don't want my air traffic controllers to take a second job. I want them to do one job."
The secretary said "safety is paramount" for the department, and flights will be delayed or canceled if there are not enough air traffic controllers to monitor the skies.
He noted that the new air traffic controllers who are being trained are second-guessing their decision.
"They're thinking about leaving the academy, smart young men and women, because they don't want to work for a system that won't pay them, that won't guarantee them a paycheck," he said.
Duffy concluded: "I can't guarantee you that your flight's going to be on time. I can't guarantee you that your flight's not going to be canceled. It's going to depend on our air traffic controllers coming into work every single day."
Johnson says holding a House vote on paying essential workers would be "pointless exercise"
During an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Johnson rejected a request from Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna from California to bring the House back into session to hold a vote on paying federal employees who have continued to work during the shutdown, but without pay.
Khanna told the show earlier Thursday that reopening the House would allow lawmakers to vote on paying service members and essential workers, and predicted a proposal would earn bipartisan backing.
"At least we'd get that funding passed," Khanna said.
The California Democrat alleged that Johnson is keeping the House out-of-session to avoid swearing in Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, who would be the decisive signature on a petition to force a vote on releasing files related to the case involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
But when asked about Khanna's proposal, Johnson said Democrats wouldn't support legislation to pay essential workers. He argued that the short-term funding proposal passed by the House last month kept the government open and ensured federal workers would continue to receive paychecks, and Democrats voted against it.
"Democrats have already told us that they're going to vote against that, so it would be a pointless exercise in the House," Johnson told CNBC, "and that is why I keep emphasizing the House has done its job."
Procedural vote on paying nonfurloughed federal workers set for 12:15 p.m.
The Senate is convening at 10 a.m. and will begin a series of roll call votes at 12:15 p.m., beginning with the vote on advancing the Shutdown Fairness Act, which would pay federal employees who have continued to work during the shutdown. The measure needs 60 votes to advance.
The chamber will hold votes on a pair of judicial nominations following the cloture vote, according to Majority Whip John Barrasso's office.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to join Johnson at GOP news conference
House Speaker Mike Johnson and other members of the GOP leadership will be joined by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at their news conference at the Capitol at 10 a.m. You can watch a live stream of the press conference in the video player at the top of this page.
U.S. debt tops $38 trillion for the first time, worsened by government shutdown
The U.S. gross national debt has surpassed $38 trillion for the first time, U.S. Treasury Department data shows.
The country's mounting debt comes as the government remains closed, disrupting the economy as hundreds of thousands of federal workers go unpaid.
Government shutdowns can boost the national debt because they delay economic activity and postpone fiscal decisions, while pausing federal programs and starting them up again can also increase costs. The Office of Management and Budget estimated that a 2013 U.S. government shutdown cost $2 billion in lost worker productivity.
"Reaching $38 trillion in debt during a government shutdown is the latest troubling sign that lawmakers are not meeting their basic fiscal duties," Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on fiscal policy, said in a statement.
"If it seems like we are adding debt faster than ever, that's because we are. We passed $37 trillion just two months ago, and the pace we're on is twice as fast as the rate of growth since 2000," he added.
Senate set to vote on measure to pay federal employees who are working through shutdown
The Senate is set to vote Thursday on advancing a measure to pay federal employees who are working through the shutdown, as Republican leaders put pressure on Democrats who have largely remained opposed to efforts to restart funding.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune earlier this week teed up consideration of the measure, which he said "essentially would pay anybody who's currently working." The procedural vote on advancing the measure would require 60 votes to succeed.
The bill, known as the Shutdown Fairness Act and sponsored by GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, would pay "excepted" federal employees whose work is considered essential during a period of lapsed funding. Those workers continue to work but don't get back pay until the shutdown is over. Nonessential workers are placed on furlough but also get back pay.
Johnson's bill would appropriate "such sums as are necessary" to pay the non-furloughed workers while the shutdown is ongoing. It would also pay members of the military, as well as contractors who support excepted employees and are "required to perform work during a lapse in appropriations."
But moving forward on the legislation would require support from Democrats, who have argued that all federal workers, including those on furlough, should be paid. Some have warned that the bill would give the administration broad authority over who gets a paycheck and who doesn't.
Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, told reporters earlier this week that the bill "allows Donald Trump to pay who he likes and not pay who he doesn't like," arguing that it gives "enormous discretion on who he chooses to pay and not pay."
"We know what will happen — any agencies that he doesn't like won't get paid," Murphy said. "If you criticize him, you're not essential and you don't get paid. If you kiss his ass, you'll be essential and you'll get paid."
Merkley delivers marathon 22-hour Senate speech to protest Trump
Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, delivered a marathon speech on the Senate floor that stretched 22 hours and 37 minutes across Tuesday and Wednesday, protesting President Trump's policies in one of the longest addresses in the chamber in recent years.
Merkley, 68, began speaking at 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday and continued until 4:58 p.m. Wednesday. Over the course of the speech, he railed against the Trump administration for its deportation efforts, canceled federal programs, so-called weaponization of the Justice Department and efforts to send the National Guard into American cities — including Portland, Oregon.
"I've come to the Senate floor tonight to ring the alarm bells," Merkley said at the outset of his speech. "We're in the most perilous moment, the biggest threat to our republic since the Civil War. President Trump is shredding our Constitution."
A slew of Merkley's fellow Democrats took turns asking him extended questions, giving him breaks over the course of his speech and providing a platform for other senators to make their own arguments. The address was the fourth-longest in the Senate since 1900, according to the Senate Press Gallery.
Read more here.
Senate fails to advance GOP bill to end the shutdown in 12th vote
The Senate vote on advancing the continuing resolution to end the shutdown failed to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to succeed for a 12th time on Thursday evening.
The final vote was 54-46. Three Democrats voted in favor of the GOP-backed bill, echoing every vote since the shutdown began.