Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory through Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the area starting Saturday morning and lasting through Sunday morning with moderate snowfall throughout the day.
Snow will increase between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with 2 inches expected for the south, and 4 inches or more for the north. It will be widespread over most of the area by 2 p.m. through midnight.
This snow comes as the area braces for a week of colder temperatures.
Snow enters the area this morning. Falls at a moderate rate, even a heavy rate at times today and tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect 9 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday is mostly cloudy. The week ahead is very cold!
FORECAST
Winter Weather Advisory until 3am Sunday.
Today- Snow. Total accumulations from 2 inches, South. 4 or more inches to the North. High 28.
Tonight-Snow continues. Low of 22.
Sunday- Mostly cloudy. 25.