Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory through Sunday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the area starting Saturday morning and lasting through Sunday morning with moderate snowfall throughout the day.

Snow will increase between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with 2 inches expected for the south, and 4 inches or more for the north. It will be widespread over most of the area by 2 p.m. through midnight.

This snow comes as the area braces for a week of colder temperatures.

Stay with the CBS 2 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates.  

 

Moderate snowfall throughout the day

Snow enters the area this morning. Falls at a moderate rate, even a heavy rate at times today and tonight. 

Winter Weather Advisory in effect 9 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. 

Sunday is mostly cloudy. The week ahead is very cold!

FORECAST

Winter Weather Advisory until 3am Sunday.

Today- Snow. Total accumulations from 2 inches, South. 4 or more inches to the North. High 28.

Tonight-Snow continues. Low of 22.

Sunday- Mostly cloudy. 25.

By Ed Curran
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

