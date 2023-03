Chicago Decides: Peter Chico and Ana Guajardo vie for 10th Ward seat In the 10th Ward, on the Far South Side, Chicago police officer Peter Chico and labor organizer Ana Guajardo are facing off in a bid to replace retiring Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza, who announced in September that she would not be running for a third term. Chico and Guajardo took the top two spots in the first round in a five-way race for the seat.