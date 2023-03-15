14 Chicago City Council races set for runoff elections on April 4

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With all the votes now in from the February municipal elections in Chicago, 14 aldermanic races are headed for April runoffs, on top of the mayoral runoff election between Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas.

The Chicago Board of Elections released the final unofficial results in the elections on Tuesday, which was the deadline for votes by mail to arrive if they were postmarked by Election Day on Feb. 28. The board will meet Wednesday afternoon to formally approve the results.

Turnout for Feb. 28 was 35.8%, a slight increase from 2019, when turnout was 35.5%.

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO finished first in the race for mayor, with 32.9% of the vote, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson came in second with 21.6% of the vote. Johnson and Vallas will face off in the mayoral runoff on April 4.

Six incumbent members of the City Council also are among those headed for runoff elections on April 4 after failing to win a majority of the vote on Feb. 28.

Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), who chairs the Public Safety Committee, fell 25 votes shy of a majority, and will face off against businessman and community activist CB Johnson, CEO of the nonprofit Drug Free Westside.

Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th), who has been the subject of controversy, scrutiny, and accusations of intimidation and retribution in his term in office, also faces a runoff election after falling 320 votes shy of a majority.

Gardiner, who has already been found guilty of violating the city's Ethics Code and is under federal investigation, will face off against business owner Megan Mathias.

Among Gardiner's other challengers was small business owner and Local School Council member James Suh – the man whose complaint of retaliation by Gardiner got the alderman in trouble with the city's Board of Ethics.

After Suh criticized Gardiner at a 2019 rally, Gardiner exchanged texts with a staffer in which they discuss using a staffer's family connection to get a hold of Suh's past arrest record and mug shot.

"James Suh says I overstep boundaries?" Gardiner wrote in a text. "Maybe that gets leaked."

In September 2021, the Board of Ethics found probable cause that this action violated the city's Ethics Code. Gardiner said at a City Council meeting on Sept. 15, 2021, that the comments he made did not reflect his values.

Two months later, Suh sued Gardiner for defamation and violating his civil rights. Suh went on to run against Gardiner, coming in third place in a five-way race.

Volunteers for another candidate, Jefferson Park resident Marija Tomic, also accused Gardiner of personally confronting them and accusing them of spreading lies as they were collecting signatures on nominating petitions for Tomic.

Meantime, Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), who chairs the council's Latino Caucus, also will head to a runoff, after his ward was significantly redrawn in 2022 when the City Council drew up new ward maps. Under the new map, the 36th Ward will stretch more than 7 miles along Grand Avenue, from the Far Northwest Side, just blocks from the border with suburban Elmwood Park, to the West Town neighborhood, just blocks from the West Loop.

Villegas has suggested his ward was redrawn as retaliation for his efforts leading opposition to the new map as he sought a different map with 15 majority Latino wards instead of the 14 in the approved map.

Villegas will face off against CPS teacher Lori Torres-Whitt in the runoff for the 36th Ward.

Three alderpersons appointed to their seats by Mayor Lori Lightfoot also are headed to runoffs.

Ald. Susan Lee (11th), the first Chinese American woman to serve on the City Council after she was picked to replace convicted Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson last year, will face off against Chicago police officer Anthony Ciaravino.

Ald. Monique Scott (24th), who was tapped to replace her brother Michael last year, will face off against small business owner and firearms instructor Creative Scott (no relation).

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd), who was appointed to replace Michelle Smith last summer, will face off against Sheffield Neighborhood Association president Brian Comer.

Other runoff races include: