Colleagues, loved ones honor fallen CFD Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friends, family, and fellow firefighters are saying goodbye to Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk during a funeral service at St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Tchoryk, 55, collapsed in the stairwell, at 1212 N. Lake Shore Dr., on April 5 while leading his crew on their way to the 27th floor, where the fire started.
Tchoryk and his crew were taking the stairs to the floor with the fire when he went down on the 11th floor. Nance-Holt said fire crews started CPR and brought him to the lobby where they continued life-saving measures.
He was then taken to Northwestern Hospital in "very critical" condition. He later died – becoming the second firefighter killed in the line of duty a day after fellow CFD colleague Jermaine Pelt.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, an autopsy determined he died of natural causes, specifically hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
There was a stream of mourners going into the funeral home on Wednesday. There were firefighters from across the state paying respect to their fallen brother.
Tchoryk has been with CFD since 1997 and was a Navy veteran who served in Desert Storm, an outdoorsman, and a motorcyclist. His son Dylan recently graduated from the Chicago Police Academy.
Following the funeral for Tchoryk, fellow firefighters and first responders will attend the wake for Pelt at 3 p.m.
Tchoryk's family and colleagues to speak at funeral
Lt. Tchoryk's niece and goddaughter Laryssa Osyka, fellow firefighters Richard Florzcak and James Davis, and Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt will offer tributes at his funeral.
Preparations underway for funeral of CFD Lt. Jan Tchoryk
The funeral for fallen Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk will take place at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek will bring you the latest throughout the morning.