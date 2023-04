“Now it’s time to say goodbye”; funeral for CFD Lt. Jan Tchoryk Hundreds of Chicago firefighters lined the procession route ahead of the funeral for Lt. Jan Tchoryk, and Chicago police bagpipers played "Balmoral," a traditional funeral tune as his casket made its way from the funeral home to St. Joseph Ukrainian Church. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl has more on the somber procession.