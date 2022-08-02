Live Updates: 2022 midterm primary results in Arizona, Missouri, Kansas, Michigan and Washington

Live Updates: 2022 midterm primary results in Arizona, Missouri, Kansas, Michigan and Washingtonget the free app
Voters were cast Tuesday in five states in some of the states that were battlegrounds in 2020 — and will be again in 2024. Kansas voters voted to preserve abortion access to for women Tuesday night, as abortion faced its first test at the ballot box since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
With former President Donald Trump's influence looming large in some of Tuesday's primaries, a CBS News poll released Tuesday showed that for Republicans, a Trump endorsement is a plus for that candidate, and even more so among Republicans who say they "always" vote in Republican primaries, most of whom identify as MAGA Republicans.
Arizona
In Arizona, former President Donald Trump has rallied for his allies in the Senate, governor and secretary of state races. Arizona was one of the key battleground states that went for President Joe Biden in 2020. After the election, some Republicans in the state tried to overturn the results, with a plan to send a slate of phony alternate electors who supported Trump to Congress for the Electoral College certification, rather than the electors won by President Biden.
In the Republican primary to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November, Trump has backed Blake Masters, who has a comfortable lead according to two polls ahead of the primary.
For governor, former TV news anchor Kari Lake and lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson are in a tight contest for the GOP nomination that repeats a dynamic between Trump and former Vice President MIke Pence. Trump has backed Lake, while Pence, along with term-limited sitting Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, have backed Taylor Robson. Last month, Trump and Pence held dueling rallies for Lake and Robson on the same day.
Trump has also backed a challenger to state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified in June at a House Jan. 6 committee public hearing. Bowers is term-limited out of that position but is running for state Senate. Days before the primary, the Arizona GOP voted to formally censure him for his testimony, a culmination of the frustrations many far-right members have with Bowers' past refusal to support Trump-backed attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
This year, Bowers helped block a bill, introduced by Secretary of State candidate and current state Rep. Shawnna Bolick, to empower the legislature to choose its own electors, regardless of how the people voted. For his actions, the former president lashed out against him, calling the Speaker a "RINO coward," and endorsed his opponent, former state Sen. David Farnsworth.
Missouri
CBS News projects that Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who has been leading the crowded field, wins the Republican nomination for the open Senate seat in Missouri. Eric Greitens, the former governor who resigned in 2018 and has faced allegations of domestic abuse, led early in the race, but an $11 million ad blitz by two anti-Greitens groups chipped it away.
On the eve of the primary, Trump issued a kind of split endorsement in the race, throwing his support behind "ERIC." Both Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens quickly claimed they'd won his backing.
In Missouri's 1st Congressional District, CBS News projects incumbent Rep. Cori Bush, who unseated a longtime incumbent in 2020, will win her primary.
Meanwhile, three of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are facing Trump-backed primary challengers. Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social to urge Republican voters to "knock out impeachment slime."
Michigan
In Michigan, Rep. Peter Meijer, a freshman Republican in a swing district centered around Grand Rapids, Mich., is in a tough race against John Gibbs, a former Trump-era Housing and Urban Development official.
In the race to take on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, CBS News projects Tudor Dixon will win the Republican nomination. Dixon, backed by Trump, had been seen by Republican strategists as the strongest candidate to take on Whitmer. Among the Republicans Dixon defeated was Ryan Kelley, who was arrested in June related to his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Now we have the opportunity to truly hold Gretchen Whitmer accountable for the pain she has inflicted on every one of us in the past three years," Dixon said at her election night watch party in Grand Rapids, Mich., referring to the lockdowns of schools imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington
And in Washington, the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation. Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the 3rd District and Dan Newhouse in the 4th District both face the risk of being shut out because of Trump-backed challengers.
Kansas
Kansas voted to preserve abortion access, voting "no" on the ability to amend the state constitution, marking the first time a state has voted on abortion, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Kansas Democratic Party Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt celebrated the win for abortion access, saying in a statement, "This outcome affirms what we know is true: Kansans want common sense leadership that will protect their right to keep politicians out of their health care decisions."
In 2019, Kansas' state Supreme Court ruled that the right to an abortion is protected in the state constitution's bill of rights. Voters were deciding whether to allow the constitution to be amended in order to ban abortion rights.
U.S. Senate Arizona Republican primary
Justin Olson, Mick McGuire, Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon and Blake Masters are on the ballot.
Arizona governor Republican primary
Matt Salmon, Scott Neeley, Paola Tulliani-Zen, Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake are on the ballot.
Arizona state Senate Republican primary
Rusty Bowers and David Farnsworth are on the ballot.
Arizona Secretary of State Republican primary
Shawnna Bollock, Michelle Ugenti-Rita, Beau Lane and Mark Finchem are on the ballot.
Arizona Secretary of State Democratic primary
Adrian Fontes and Reginald Bolding are on the ballot.
Arizona 2nd Congressional District Republican primary
Ron Watkins, Steven Krystofiak, Andy Yates, John Moore, Mark DeLuzio, Eli Crane and Walt Blackman are on the ballot.
U.S. Senate Missouri Republican primary: CBS News projects Eric Schmitt wins
CBS News projects Eric Schmitt will win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri.
U.S. Senate Missouri Democratic primary
Dave Sims, Kevin Schepers, Deshon Porter, Robert Olson, Eric McElroy, Darrett McClanahan, Patrick Lewis, Rickey Joiner, Dennis Lee Chilton, Russel Breyfogle, Robert Allen, C.W. Gardner, Mark McCloskey, Dave Schatz, Billy Long, Vicky Hatzler, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt are on the ballot.
Missouri 1st Congressional District Democratic primary: CBS News projects Cori Bush wins
CBS News projects Cori Bush wins the Democratic primary in Missouri's 1st Congressional District.
CBS News projects Kansas voters reject amending constitution on abortion
CBS News projects "No" wins, meaning the state constitution will remain as is, reaffirming the right to an abortion.
Kansas Republican governor: CBS News projects Derek Schmidt will win
CBS News projects Derek Schmidt will win the Republican nomination for Kansas governor.
Michigan Republican governor primary: CBS News projects Tudor Dixon will win
CBS News projects Tudor Dixon will win the Michigan Republican primary for governor
Michigan 3rd Congressional District Republican primary
Peter Meijer and John Gibbs are on the ballot.
Michigan 11th Congressional District Democratic primary: CBS News projects Haley Stevens wins
CBS News projects Haley Stevens wins the Democratic nomination Michigan's 11th Congressional District.
Washington 3rd Congressional District (top 2 vote-getters)
Jaime Herrera Beutler, Davy Ray, Leslie French, Vicki Kraft, Heidi St. John, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Joe Kent, Chris Byrd, Oliver Black are on the ballot.
Washington 4th Congressional District (top 2 vote-getters)
Dan Newhouse, Jacek Kobiesa, Benancio Garcia, Corey Gibson, Jerrold Sessler, Brad Klippert, Doug White and Loren Culp are on the ballot.