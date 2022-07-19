Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer breeze makes me feel fine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tuesday night's cold front may bring high clouds our way, but that's about it.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain stays wrapped around low pressure as it pinwheels across northern Wisconsin.
We will see a dry, westerly wind take shape with the passage of the front. So, Wednesday will feel a little less humid.
But we do not cool down at all. In fact, heat builds to close the workweek. It seems Saturday will be hot as well until sunset storms develop with the next significant cold front.
Showers and storms likely Saturday night into Sunday as the next system opens the door for a cooler airmass.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. Low 76.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 88. Gusty west winds to 30 MPH.
THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. High 92.
