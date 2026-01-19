Rathbones Group: International Wealth Mobility Raises Challenges for Clients and Drives Change in Global Wealth Management High net worth individuals, business leaders and professionals face significant financial losses or even legal action from cross-border regulatory complexities as the increasing speed of wealth mobility around the world places new burdens on how they plan and manage their finances internationally, Camilla Stowell, CEO of Wealth at Rathbones, one of the UK's leading wealth and asset management groups, has warned.