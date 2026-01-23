Manufacturing at the Crossroads: Leading the Shift from Industry 4.0 to 5.0 Manufacturing has always been shaped by waves of innovation. Rarely have we experienced a period as transformative as the shift we see now. Three things are happening: The evolution from Industry 4.0 to 5.0. Increased productivity with the help of AI in order to remain competitive. And sharp focus on supply chain resilience. Three topics that are deeply intertwined and have a fundamental impact on how manufacturers compete and operate.