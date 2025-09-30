The power of resilience: navigating a changing climate with weather intelligence

This content was provided by Acumen Media for The Weather Company.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

Building climate resilience through accurate forecasts

A changing climate is increasingly felt through extreme weather events like sudden storms and prolonged heatwaves. In this new reality, precise weather forecasts are essential for building climate resilience. This Climate Week, we examine how businesses use cutting-edge weather intelligence and AI forecasting to mitigate risks, boost efficiency and increase profitability in a volatile world. The Weather Company, repeatedly recognized as the world's most accurate forecaster, provides the insights needed to navigate complex weather challenges and foster resilience.

The business value of weather intelligence in a changing climate

With extreme weather ranked as one of the world's top risks by the World Economic Forum, it's clear that the ability to translate scientific understanding of the weather into actionable insights has never been more crucial. For businesses, weather intelligence offers tangible value in the face of our changing climate.

For starters, weather profoundly impacts consumer behavior; a one-degree Celsius temperature increase can boost spending by 1.2%, with weather affecting roughly $1 trillion in global sales annually. As seasonality shifts, brands can harness the weather to quickly adapt and reach the right audiences in the right moments with weather-targeted advertisements and contextual storytelling.

Beyond its impact on emotion and mindset, weather also causes about 75% of flight delays, costing airlines an estimated $60 billion annually. In the aviation industry, forecast accuracy directly impacts safety, customer satisfaction and profitability, particularly as weather becomes more extreme. Accurate, probabilistic forecasts allow airlines to anticipate disruptions, leading to efficient route planning, reduced fuel consumption and smoother flights.

For broadcasters, forecast accuracy builds trust, especially during severe weather. High-quality forecasts strengthen viewer loyalty and establish broadcasters as authoritative weather sources. Meteorologists rely on The Weather Company's Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting (GRAF) model for its reliability, which provides hourly updates for small-scale phenomena like thunderstorms—crucial for early warnings in a changing climate.

In government and defense, weather intelligence can be a "force multiplier," enabling optimal military strategy and operational planning in unpredictable environments. Even minor weather forecast deviations can compromise asset deployment, technological capabilities and personnel safety. In the face of a changing climate, weather intelligence that accurately predicts conditions on the ground and in the air is mission critical.

The future of forecasting and climate readiness

The Weather Company is consistently recognized as the world's most accurate forecaster due to its unique blend of human meteorological expertise and state-of-the-science methodologies, including the application of AI technologies. This "human over the loop" model, where over 100 meteorologists collaborate with AI forecasting systems, delivers precise, actionable forecasts crucial for climate resilience. And this information isn't just for businesses looking to get an edge. The Weather Company also generates 25 billion personalized forecasts daily for individuals across 2.2 billion global locations, accessed by hundreds of millions of people each month on digital properties like weather.com and The Weather Channel app.

As changing weather increasingly shapes critical decisions, accuracy and innovation are paramount. The Weather Company's unparalleled forecast leadership transforms business outcomes and empowers informed decision-making for everyone, helping people and businesses build climate resilience and thrive.



