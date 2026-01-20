The Future of AI Networking Infrastructure: How Nexthop AI is Building Highly Efficient Networking Solutions

We are currently witnessing an AI revolution. Hyperscalers are building massive AI clusters, adding several gigawatts of capacity annually - power efficiency and the speed of deployments are two paramount metrics essential to sustaining this rate of expansion. Hyperscaler datacenter racks are undergoing extensive customization to accommodate their own servers for power, liquid cooling, optical and electrical connectivity. It is imperative for products to seamlessly integrate into this custom infrastructure stack, utilizing the same building blocks,operating system, and electrical and optical connectivity. Unlike conventional approaches where the cloud companies either develop their own white box solutions, or procure from the industry and then integrate, Nexthop AI engages in co-developing the hardware and software in partnership with our customers. This collaborative approach ensures that the solution is pre-integrated, offering a turnkey and highly efficient solution for scale-out, scale-up and scale-across networks.

Delivering customization to maximize operational efficiency

The key pillars of our portfolio powering the AI data center are:

Power efficient designs - purpose built for each of the largest hyperscalers to deliver the most power efficient network solutions to best fit their needs.

Reliable interconnect solutions - link flaps have been one of the biggest issues impacting network reliability and ensuring that the network and the interconnects are highly reliable to prevent any disruption to expensive GPU resource utilization.

Flexible choice of Network Operating System (NOS) - large cloud operators prefer to deploy their choice of open source network operating systems across their entire diverse network fleet, to leverage the tight integration with their tooling and automation systems. Nexthop AI partners with customers to ensure operational readiness of the solution, to reduce onboarding time for new platform introduction.

With over 250 employees worldwide, the team at Nexthop AI carries overarching expertise in hardware, software, photonics and network architecture to deliver superior quality platforms for world class AI infrastructure.

Backed by Lightspeed and several other tier 1 venture capital firms, Nexthop AI is disrupting the networking ecosystem by providing purpose built solutions for the world's largest hyperscalers.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.