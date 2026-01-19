How M42 is Scaling Precision Health for Humanity

A Defining Moment for Global Health: How M42 Is Scaling Precision, Preventive & Predictive Care for Humanity

As world leaders gather in Davos, healthcare has emerged as a core economic, societal and political issue. Health systems everywhere are under unprecedented strain: aging populations, rising chronic disease, climate-related health threats, workforce shortages and escalating costs. This is the present reality, and it is testing the resilience of nations, economies and societies alike.

Throwing money at the problem does not work. In the US, healthcare expenditure is nearly 18 percent of GDP. Across the OECD, average health spending is close to 9 percent of GDP. Economic growth is not matching this rate, so no country in the world can swallow this rising cost.

At the same time, we are living through an extraordinary moment of scientific and technological possibility. Advances in artificial intelligence, genomics and digital health make it possible to identify diseases risks, intervene earlier, and design care around individuals and populations rather than episodes of illness. But this requires a fundamentally different model: one that focuses on precision, prevention and prediction, and deploys them across entire populations.

Healthcare can be transformed, but the real question is who can deliver transformation at scale, responsibly and in the spirit of partnership across borders.

From Capability to Global Impact

M42 was built for this moment.

Created as a global health organization powered by AI, technology and genomics, M42 was designed to operate across the full health continuum: global patient care delivery, population-level health and genomics, and national digital health infrastructure and system-level intelligence.

In Abu Dhabi, this integrated approach is already delivering impact. Through Malaffi, one of the world's most advanced health information exchange (HIE) platforms, more than 3.5 billion clinical records are connected. Through the Emirati Genome Program, over 850,000 genomes have been sequenced, advancing population genomics programs that enable earlier diagnosis, targeted therapies and preventive health strategies. AI models supporting everything from cancer detection to predicting thrombosis of the fistula in renal care are already reducing hospitalization rates and saving lives.

When these capabilities are deployed together, health systems move upstream: risk is detected earlier, intervention happens sooner, outcomes improve and costs fall. As such, M42 operates not as a single-solution provider but as a long-term partner to governments and institutions seeking systematic transformation.

Scaling Health for Humanity

From national health digitalisation initiatives to population genomics programs across emerging markets, M42 is working with countries that want to either disrupt or leapfrog legacy systems and move to prevention-first, data-driven healthcare models. This is particularly powerful across the Global South, where the opportunity is not to retrofit outdated systems, but build future-ready ones from the ground up.

The next era of healthcare will not be led by any single party. It will be led by ecosystems; partnerships that match ambition with execution, innovation with responsibility, and national priorities with global health progress.

Pressures facing global health demand solutions that can scale quickly, equitably and sustainably. And the imperative is humanity.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.