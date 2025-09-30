Future-proof business in Europe starts in Malmö, Sweden

This content was provided by Acumen Media for Malmö.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

How cities and companies can lead the transition together

While some nations are falling short of their climate ambitions, cities, regions and businesses can and must inspire change by showing what is possible.

Mayor Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh, also President of ICLEI, emphasizing Malmö's pioneering role, said, "Our role as a city is to take bold action locally, together with business partners and others, not only for our citizens and future generations, but also to demonstrate to the world that progress is achievable."

The hub of innovation and connectivity in Northern Europe

Malmö, one of Northern Europe's most connected and innovative cities, has released a new video as part of the Sustainable Leaders campaign during New York City Climate Week and the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

The campaign positions the city as Europe's gateway for sustainable business growth, highlighting how the city combines bold climate action with opportunities for global companies and investors.

Ecosystems where sustainability is a competitive advantage

For investors, Malmö offers a thriving ecosystem where sustainability is a competitive advantage: banking and finance leaders find impact-driven business opportunities, energy companies can test renewable solutions, tech companies discover fertile ground for green innovation and healthcare firms benefit from proximity to Medicon Valley – one of Europe's strongest life-science clusters.

"By opening municipal operations as testbeds, supporting industrial symbiosis between companies, Malmö strengthens both competitiveness and social and ecological resilience," said mayor Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh. "This role as a development partner means that companies in Malmö do not only adapt to the green transition – they are part of leading it, with the city as a catalyst."

Future-proofing resilient and sustainable business

By aligning its strategy with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and offering testbeds for innovation, Malmö strengthens its role as a climate action city and a European hub for sustainable business growth.

Sustainable Malmö – The City of Malmö

With 365,000 residents from 186 nationalities, access to 17 universities in the Greater Copenhagen Öresund region and just 15 minutes from the largest international airport in Northern Europe – Malmö offers international companies a foundation for future-proof business.

About Greater Copenhagen Region