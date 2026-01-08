From Storage to Strategic Infrastructure: Panattoni and the Rise of the Modern Warehouse

Warehouses are the new infrastructure, and Panattoni is building what the next economy needs

Logistics real estate is no longer a quiet backdrop to commerce. As supply chains become more digital and complex, the buildings behind them have become essential infrastructure, as vital to daily life as roads, ports, and fibre networks. The modern warehouse is not simply a place to store goods. It is a technology enabled platform that keeps economies moving and consumers supplied.

From storage to infrastructure

Structural forces are driving this shift. E-commerce has reset expectations for speed and choice. Data centres and automation are raising requirements for power, connectivity, and operational precision. AI is adding new layers of forecasting, routing, and inventory optimisation. Together, these trends have turned industrial space into a cornerstone of national logistics and digital capacity. Even when a facility looks familiar from the outside, it is now far more sophisticated within, with digital systems, automation, and energy solutions that strengthen resilience and efficiency across the supply chain.

A privately held platform built for scale

Panattoni was founded in 1986 by Carl Panattoni and has spent nearly four decades at the forefront of this evolution. Today it is the world's largest privately owned industrial real estate developer, with more than 1,100 professionals across North America, the UK, Europe, India, and the Middle East. In Europe, where Panattoni has operated for around 20 years, the platform spans 15 countries through 36 offices and has been the region's largest developer for eight consecutive years.

Private ownership is a defining advantage. It enables long term decision making with aligned capital, rapid responses to market shifts, and the freedom to pursue multiple strategies without reliance on a single funding source. For investors, the adaptability of warehouse formats supports multi-jurisdiction deployment, making the Panattoni model highly scalable.

An integrated approach focused on customers

Panattoni controls the full development life cycle, from land origination and due diligence through financing, construction, delivery, and long-term asset management. This integrated value chain brings consistency of execution, while keeping every scheme anchored to occupier needs. Reliability, flexibility, and fast, on time delivery guide development, with specifications tailored to local markets and customers, from last mile hubs and national distribution to cold storage, production facilities, and data centres.

Looking ahead in an economy shaped by AI

AI and automation are accelerating demand for modern, tech enabled logistics assets with higher throughput, stronger power requirements, and seamless digital integration. Panattoni is positioning itself to lead this next phase, including specialist capability for data centres and AI related infrastructure, which are expected to expand rapidly for decades.

In a world where change arrives faster each year, logistics real estate has become one of the most compelling global investment themes. Panattoni's combination of global reach, local execution, and an adaptive, customer led strategy is built to meet that moment.

