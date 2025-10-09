Faster By Design: MISUMI Gives 'Time Value' To Engineers

This content was provided by Acumen Media for MISUMI.

Established in 1963, the company began as a supplier of electronic equipment, bearings and press die components in Japan. By the 1970s, MISUMI introduced part configurability, a model that allows engineers to customize a standard part to exact specifications.

Over the years, MISUMI has grown from solely being a household name in Japan to a global partner, known as MISUMI Group, for engineering teams across industries like medical lab and automation, electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly, semiconductor manufacturing and more. Today, the company's catalog has grown to offer 20 million products, 80 sextillion part configurations, and more than 3,000 third-party brands.

Beyond industrial automation components, MISUMI's real value lies in empowering engineers from prototype to production with solutions and services that save time.

MISUMI's on-demand parts procurement software 'meviy' can cut custom part lead times by up to 90%, and, as of today, it serves 170,000 users worldwide. Other tools like RAPiD Design, a CAD library with over 300 CAD models for inspiration and other tools like FRAMES, a free aluminum extrusion design software, are readily accessible for engineering teams across many different industries.

But there are big plans ahead for MISUMI as they continue to invest in advanced technology that saves engineering teams significant time throughout the design process.

"We graduated to CAD platforms, but we have to continue to evolve that. We have to integrate AI into some of these platforms," said John Williams, MISUMI USA's Technical Training Manager. "It takes the digitalization from not only the design side where you are now creating in a digital environment, but also you're testing in a digital environment."

MISUMI continues to find ways to improve inefficiencies throughout the design cycle, reduce costs, and deliver more transparency. With the global industrial automation market projected to reach $307 billion by 2030, MISUMI is positioning itself not just to grow with the industry but to shape its direction.

To keep up with the industry changes, especially with AI and other technologies in manufacturing, training and education are critical initiatives in supporting MISUMI's mission. MISUMI USA's University Program supports engineering students and faculty by offering access to products, tools and other resources to elevate student design projects.

University of Dayton is one of the many university partners of MISUMI USA. They work together to prepare engineering students to be successful in their careers early on.

"Our collaboration with MISUMI USA has given us a unique opportunity for them to dive into real-world experiences that they wouldn't otherwise have," said Elizabeth Hart, principal lecturer at University of Dayton.

In June 2025, MISUMI Group acquired Fictiv, a U.S.-based on-demand procurement company, which will expand MISUMI's capabilities and deepen its global presence. Coupled with its robust global supply chain and its QCT (Quality, Cost, Time) operational model, the company is equipping itself to thrive in an unpredictable, fast-changing industry.