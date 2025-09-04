Dream: Building AI Cyber Defense for Nations

This content was provided by Acumen Media for Dream.

When most cyber companies say "protection," they picture a Fortune-500 network. Dream pictures a power grid, a national hospital system or a ministry's email server, targets where failure means chaos for millions of people.

The idea was born in 2017 when Austria's national election campaign, then led by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, was hammered by leaks and disinformation. The incident showed that cyber warfare had outgrown the boardroom and gone straight for democracy itself. A few years later, Kurz teamed up with Israeli entrepreneur Shalev Hulio to build the tool they wished they'd had that night.

"There are 197 countries. Every one has a cyber problem, and Dream is the first platform I've seen built at that scale," said Dovi Frances of Group 11.

Government-first, not enterprise.

Compliance checklists keep corporations comfortable; nations need real-world security. Dream's architecture runs anywhere, public cloud, on-prem or in an air-gapped bunker, and fuses posture management, threat detection, investigation and response in one stack. That matters when you're dealing with thousands of disconnected systems and petabytes of data.

"Enterprises care about compliance. Governments care about security, and that means the product, architecture and priorities must be built differently," said Hulio.

Dream is fundamentally an AI platform that solves cyber security problems.

"We actually built our own cyber language model," said Kfir Fleischer, Dream's Director of Cyber Research. "It allows analysts to ask questions, explore what's happening and make decisions fast, without having to read through thousands of alerts."

Dream's team brings together experience from military cyber units, intelligence, data science and engineering.

But what unites them is a shared mission. "People always told me something was impossible," Hulio said. "That's what drives me–doing what others think can't be done."

"Dream isn't just a great product," said Frances. "It's a generational company, one that could redefine how nations protect themselves in the digital era."

As threats from nation-state actors grow more sophisticated and interconnected, so must their defenses. Dream is answering that call with purpose, precision and a belief that national cyber defense is not just a market, but a mission.