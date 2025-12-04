Codexis' ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform: Transforming RNA Therapeutics

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

RNA-based medicines are transforming the way we treat disease—offering targeted, precision therapies for conditions ranging from rare genetic disorders to widespread chronic illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. But as the potential of RNA therapeutics expands, so does the challenge of producing them at scale and in a sustainable manner.

Solid-phase oligonucleotide synthesis (SPOS), while foundational to early RNA therapeutics development, is increasingly unsuited for the demands of commercial manufacturing. This process is complex, resource-intensive, and environmentally burdensome—relying on hazardous reagents and generating significant waste. As a result, the industry faces a critical bottleneck: the research fueling RNA therapies is advancing rapidly, but manufacturing capabilities are struggling to keep pace.

Codexis is solving this problem with its ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform—a breakthrough enzymatic approach to therapeutic RNA production. By leveraging engineered enzymes, ECO Synthesis® enables the synthesis of RNA through a high-fidelity process that generates minimal waste and dramatically improves manufacturing efficiency. This method replaces traditional phosphoramidite chemistry, offering a cleaner, more scalable alternative that supports the pharmaceutical industry's shift toward sustainable and agile manufacturing.

With over 22 years of experience in enzyme engineering, Codexis has long been a leader in biocatalysis. That deep expertise has positioned the company to seamlessly transition into RNA manufacturing—applying its proven capabilities to one of the most urgent needs in modern medicine. ECO Synthesis® is the result of that evolution: a platform designed not only to meet the technical demands of RNA production, but to unlock its therapeutic potential for millions of patients.

By enabling scalable and sustainable manufacturing, Codexis is helping bring life-changing RNA therapies to broader populations. This advancement makes it possible to treat chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer—conditions that are difficult to treat.

Codexis's participation in CBS News' Branded docuseries Economy 4.0 highlights how biotechnology and advanced manufacturing are converging to address these global health challenges. The segment showcases Codexis's state-of-the-art facilities and its commitment to innovation, automation, and sustainability—all critical components in the future of high-quality RNA therapeutics manufacturing.

As the world moves deeper into the fourth industrial revolution, Codexis exemplifies how decades of scientific expertise can be harnessed to meet this moment—bridging the gap between discovery and delivery and helping ensure that life-changing therapies reach the patients who need them most.