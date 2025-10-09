ARX Connects People, Ideas, and Technology to Transform the Way We Live

This content was provided by Acumen Media for ARX.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.

In today's rapidly changing world, engineering and design are reshaping the way societies grow and adapt. No longer confined to structures and systems, the field has become a driver of progress, sustainability and quality of life. At the forefront of this transformation is ARX.

The company is built on what CEO Andrea Galli calls a "network of smart minds" – engineers, designers, artists and technologists working together across disciplines and borders. With offices on multiple continents, ARX blends global expertise with local knowledge to create solutions that are both innovative and relevant to the communities they serve.

"Engineering is not just a technical exercise – it's about making a real difference in people's lives," said Galli. "By connecting smart minds worldwide, we link creativity with technology, and vision with execution."

ARX's work spans from reimagining urban infrastructure to developing resilient systems that support industries in their transition toward sustainability. Each project reflects the company's belief that bold imagination must be paired with responsibility, designing for tomorrow while addressing the needs of today.

Analysts say this approach is essential as cities demand smarter infrastructure and industries face mounting environmental challenges. By connecting talent across disciplines and geographies, ARX demonstrates how innovation can drive resilience, accessibility, and lasting impact.

As engineering and design continue to evolve, ARX has positioned itself as both a leader and a connector. By harnessing a global network of smart minds – from engineers and designers to artists and technologists – the company is showing how progress is best achieved together, transforming complexity into clarity and shaping a better, more connected world.