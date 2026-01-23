Al Madinah's Innovation: Local Values, Global Impact

By 2030, Madinah, Saudi Arabia, aims to host 30 million visitors annually, as part of the Kingdom's ambitious goal to attract 150 million tourists. The city is well-positioned to reach this target, having grown from 8.2 million visitors in 2022 to 18 million in 2024. Madinah ranks first in Saudi Arabia and fifth in the GCC on Euromonitor International's World's Top 100 City Destinations Index. By comparison, in 2025, Bangkok received 30.3 million visitors, while Hong Kong and London welcomed 23.2 million and 22.7 million, respectively. How can innovation ensure that Madinah becomes a global model of resilience and sustainable development?

A holy city for nearly two billion Muslims worldwide, Madinah is centered around the Prophet's Mosque and Quba Mosque, as well as historic sites and vibrant markets offering renowned local dates and foods. "It is the role of the Al Madinah Region Development Authority to ensure that the city maintains its tranquility for both visitors and residents, while ushering in innovation through three core values: sustainable development, quality of life, and resilience," explains Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Chief Data and Innovation Officer.

From Data to Action: Madinah's Localized SDG Initiatives

Cities generate 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions and 80% of the global economy. Against this backdrop, Madinah is shaping its trajectory through Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) localization. While 65% of SDG targets depend on local action, implementation remains largely national, with only 16% of targets currently on track globally.

Madinah has taken a pioneering step by assessing SDG indicators at the neighborhood level through The Atlas of Sustainable Development in Al Madinah Neighborhoods. Announced at the 2025 UN High-Level Political Forum, the Atlas supports evidence-based decision-making and promotes balanced community development. Fayez Al-Sayil, Director of the Urban Observatory and Geospatial Information Center, explains that "it reflects the Kingdom's stance on localizing the SDGs, while utilizing the latest geospatial technologies."

Complementing this, the LEEN City Resilience Platform serves as an integrated model for resilience, enabling leaders to anticipate, respond to, and recover from crises swiftly. Leveraging advances in AI and generative AI, the platform strengthens real-time decision-making. "The resilience of a city hinges on its ability to make effective and swift decisions," says Dr. Esam Halawani, Director of the Decision Support Center. "Possessing such a platform enhances the city's leadership in achieving this competence."

Leading the Way: Madinah's Urban Innovation and Resilience

Globally, cities operate within siloed systems, where fragmented solutions and supply-driven technologies shape urban life. Madinah, by contrast, places value at the forefront, deploying technology to address clearly defined local challenges. This approach reflects a strategic conviction that quality of life will improve, public services will strengthen, and communities will flourish alongside growth.

This commitment has earned international recognition. In 2025, Madinah received the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award). Madinah was ranked 11th globally—and first among Arab cities—in Urban Innovation by the Smart City Index, published by Yonsei and Cambridge Universities. IMD's World Competitiveness Center also featured Madinah in The Smart City Playbook: Lessons from Urban Pioneers, highlighting it as one of six leading Middle Eastern examples whose "knowledge is hard-won and battle-tested."

Taken together, Madinah demonstrates how value- and demand-driven innovation can enable urban environments to thrive amid complex challenges, promote long-term wellbeing, and remain true to the cultural and spiritual foundations that make the city unique.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.