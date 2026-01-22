The AI Cloud: Business Transformation at Light Speed





Twenty Years of Cloud, Three Years of AI

In 2026, AWS celebrates twenty years since launching S3 and EC2, the web services that defined modern cloud computing. Broad enterprise cloud adoption took nearly two decades to reach critical mass, as organisations embraced new disciplines like DevOps and FinOps, shifted infrastructure spending from capital to operating expenditure, and gradually moved mission-critical workloads to the cloud. By contrast, generative AI has transformed business at unprecedented speed. Just three years after ChatGPT launched, 78 percent of organisations now use AI in at least one business function—making it the fastest-adopted technology in enterprise history.

Generative AI has already reshaped software development, marketing, and customer support functions across every industry. Now, agentic AI is poised to reach into the very core of business operations, replacing rigid, hard-coded systems with fast, flexible, intelligent agents empowered to streamline processes, drive efficiency, and deliver better customer outcomes at scale. This marks a new era of cloud transformation—one where speed and adaptability define competitive advantage.

Building on the AI Cloud

Yet the leaders pulling ahead are not simply using off-the-shelf AI chatbots. They are building custom AI applications rapidly on the AI cloud—cloud infrastructure increasingly purpose-built for AI workloads—iterating fast, measuring business outcomes, and scaling what works—taking high-value projects from proof of concept to production at pace. This cloud transformation approach demands deep expertise: understanding which AI cloud services suit each use case, readying enterprise data for AI workloads with robust security and governance, and navigating a landscape of tools and services evolving by the week.

That is where Mission Cloud comes in. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner with deep AI cloud expertise, Mission Cloud has delivered hundreds of generative and agentic AI projects on AWS, helping leaders identify high-impact opportunities and execute with precision. From ambitious startups to global enterprises, Mission Cloud guides organisations through the complexity of modern AI cloud environments—accelerating adoption while building lasting internal capability through deliberate knowledge transfer, embedded training, and platform engineering.

Driving AI Cloud Transformation at Scale

The key to successful cloud transformation lies in leveraging a platform that incorporates security, governance, and data readiness from the outset. AWS provides that foundation. Services such as Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore enable organisations to test and select the right large language models, optimise for price and performance, and deploy generative AI applications or autonomous agents at enterprise scale. These proven AI cloud services offer the essential building blocks for rapid innovation and sustainable growth.

Mission Cloud

brings the expertise to harness these AI cloud services effectively—helping businesses build fast, measure AI cloud outcomes, and turn strategic ambition into measurable business results. With proven approaches to cloud transformation and a deep commitment to client success, Mission Cloud stands as the partner for organisations ready to lead in the AI era. In a world where half of all compute may soon power AI workloads, those who master cloud transformation today will define the Intelligent Age tomorrow.

This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.