



Limitless Potential in Battery Energy Storage

In 2026 and beyond, few challenges are more urgent than the rapid growth in global energy demand. Electrification is accelerating across sectors, artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping load profiles, and grids worldwide are under unprecedented strain. Data centers alone are projected to account for an increasing share of global electricity demand, with some estimates suggesting they could consume 3-4% of global electricity by 2030.

For policymakers and industry leaders, the question is no longer whether energy systems must evolve, but how quickly—and how effectively—they can do so.

"Energy storage must evolve alongside the global economy," said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. "At Eos, we've proven that battery energy storage can be safe. It can be flexible. It can scale. And it can be dense—extremely dense. Limitless potential isn't theoretical—it's ready to power the world's most demanding applications."

Eos: Driving the Future of Battery Energy Storage

For more than fifteen years, Eos has been redefining what's possible in battery energy storage. From pioneering zinc-based battery chemistry, to advancing controls and analytics, to designing systems that fit where power is needed most, the Company has built a reputation for solving challenges others can't.

Today, Eos is the world's largest manufacturer of non-conventional grid-scale battery energy storage systems. Its approach not only delivers at scale, but also strengthens supply chains, creates skilled jobs, and supports a circular energy economy—proof that innovation and responsibility can advance together.

Eos Indensity™: A Flagship Solution for a New Era

That vision is fully realized in Eos Indensity™, a gigawatt-scale storage architecture reimagined for today's realities. Indensity combines three core elements: the zinc-powered Eos Z3™ module, the stackable Eos Indensity Core™, and Eos DawnOS™ advanced controls and systems. It's engineered with Spatial Intelligence, an innovative system design framework developed by the team at Eos that considers the built, human, and natural environments where power is needed most. Indensity adapts to real-world places—rising vertically next to communities, businesses, and high-value assets—without the sprawling land requirements of traditional grid-scale storage. Its configurability enables battery energy storage to be located closer to demand, reducing congestion and accelerating deployment.

Impact Beyond Technology

Eos Indensity systems are safe, quiet, and recyclable, designed for proximity to communities and critical sites. The Company's manufacturing model emphasizes regionally sourced materials and repeatable production processes, making scale achievable without straining resources.

Every deployment contributes to grid stability, unlocks growth for AI and electrified industries, and advances energy independence—all while creating opportunities for skilled jobs and local investment.

The Future of Storage Starts Now

Looking ahead, long-duration battery energy storage will play a foundational role in building resilient, low-carbon power systems worldwide. Eos is turning possibility into capability—removing constraints and unlocking progress. When energy works everywhere, innovation doesn't wait. That's the promise of Eos Indensity: solutions built to serve the future, unlocking limitless potential starting now.

To learn more about Eos and Eos Indensity, visit www.eose.com.



This advertiser content was paid for and created by Acumen. Neither CBS News nor CBS News Brand Studio, the brand marketing arm of CBS News, were involved in the creation of this content.