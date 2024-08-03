The ReMix - Matt Damon on Instigators, how to prepare cod milanese WBZ's Breana Pitts hosts the ReMix. A mix of lifestyle, entertainment and community stories. In today's episode we sit down with actors Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Hong Chau to discuss their new movie The Instigators. We highlight Paramount Plus movies being shown for free in Boston's Seaport. Chef Pino Maffeo from Victory Point restaurant in Quincy teaches WBZ's Jordyn Jagolinzer how to make Cod Milanese. WBZ's Tiffany Chan shows us the way Team Impact is helping chronically ill youngsters to meet their New England Patriots heroes. And the launch of Dine Out Boston, we speak with the owner of HUE restaurant in Boston, Robert Eugene about the initiative.