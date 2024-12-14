The ReMix - Chef Paul Wahlberg's Blue Bloods Lasagna Recipe and Holiday Cocktails and Mocktails Chef Paul Wahlberg's lasagna. Jake Smith of Moon Bar has holiday cocktails. Meghan Block of Boston Moms Christmas gift guide. Olympian Cullen Jones. Episode 5 - Lasagna with Meatballs and Cold Antipasto Entrée: Lasagna 1 1/2 lbs. Wahlburgers at home ground beef 6 slices Wahlburgers at home bacon diced 1⁄2 cup finely diced onion 5 cloves garlic minced 2 – 28 oz. cans crushed tomatoes 1 – 6 oz. can tomato paste 1 cup water 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 2 teaspoons dry basil 1 teaspoon dry oregano 1 teaspoon ground black pepper Salt to taste 1 box good quality lasagna noodles Ricotta - 16 oz. container ricotta cheese 1 egg 3⁄4 cup grated parmesan cheese 2 tablespoons chopped parsley 2 teaspoons kosher salt 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 24 oz shredded mozzarella cheese Meat sauce In a large Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add the bacon, sauté for 3 minutes. Add the ground beef and cook for 4 minutes. Add onion and sauté for 4 more minutes. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Drain off half of the fat then add the tomato paste and crushed tomatoes. Bring to a hard simmer then lower the heat to medium. Add the basil, parsley, oregano and ground black pepper. Simmer for 1 hour stirring regularly. Check seasoning. Let cool Ricotta In a medium bowl, combine the egg, parmesan, parsley, salt and pepper with the ricotta and mix thoroughly. Reserve. Pasta Fill a large pot with cold water and 2 teaspoons of kosher salt Bring to a boil and add your pasta Bring back to a boil and cook until the pasta is just below al’ dente. About 7-8 minutes, stir occasionally. Drain and rinse with cold water until cool. Place in a bowl and add 1 tablespoon olive oil mix to coat the pasta. Preheat the oven to 375° To Assemble Use a 11x9” casserole pan. Put a thin layer of meat sauce on the bottom of the casserole. Top with 4 sheets of cooked pasta shingled across the casserole Cover with a layer of the ricotta mixture, top with a layer of meat sauce then sprinkle with a layer of mozzarella. Add another layer of pasta, ricotta, meat sauce and mozzarella. Repeat. Cover with a layer of parchment paper then cover with aluminum foil. Place in the oven and cook for 45 minutes. Carefully uncover and cook for another 15 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes and serve. Side 1: Meatballs 2 lbs. ground beef 11/2 cup freshly grated Romano cheese 2 eggs 2 cloves minced garlic 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley 2 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 2 cups shredded white bread 1 cup milk Soak the bread in the milk and let sit for 10 minutes mix thoroughly. Combine the rest of the ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Add the soaked bread to the meat mixture and combine. Take a 1oz. of the mixture and form into a small disk and sear until cooked and taste for seasoning. If need be, adjust salt and pepper. Form into 2 to 2 1/2 oz balls and let sit Preheat a large skillet and add 1⁄2 cup of olive oil. Place on medium high heat and add some of the meatballs (you will need to cook them in batches) be sure to leave space around each one. Turn them after 4-5 minutes and cook for another five minutes. Remove from the pan and place on a tray with a couple layers of paper towel. Add the rest of the meatballs and repeat the process.