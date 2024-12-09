Chef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth shows The ReMix how to make a savory dutch baby.
Full recipe:
Savory Dutch Baby Recipe:
Savory Dutch Baby Recipe courtesy of:
Chef Erin Miller, Urban Hearth
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 tbsp dark rye flour
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
3 large eggs, at room temperature
½ cup whole milk
1 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme
1 tablespoons minced chives, parsley or tarragon
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
¼ cup grated pecorino or gruyere cheese
Flaky sea salt, for garnish
Step 1 Heat oven to 425 degrees.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt and pepper.
In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs and milk. Whisk wet ingredients into dry until just combined. Stir in thyme and the other herbs.
Step 2 Melt the butter in a heavy 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Let it cook until it smells nutty and browns, about 5 to 7 minutes, then swirl skillet so that butter coats bottom of pan.
Step 3 Pour batter into pan and scatter cheese and flaky salt over the top. Transfer immediately to preheated oven and bake until puffed and golden, about 16 minutes.