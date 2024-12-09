Watch CBS News

How to make a Savory Dutch Baby

Chef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth shows The ReMix how to make a savory dutch baby. Full recipe: Savory Dutch Baby Recipe: Savory Dutch Baby Recipe courtesy of: Chef Erin Miller, Urban Hearth ½ cup all-purpose flour 1 tbsp dark rye flour ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 3 large eggs, at room temperature ½ cup whole milk 1 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoons minced chives, parsley or tarragon 4 tablespoons unsalted butter ¼ cup grated pecorino or gruyere cheese Flaky sea salt, for garnish Step 1 Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs and milk. Whisk wet ingredients into dry until just combined. Stir in thyme and the other herbs. Step 2 Melt the butter in a heavy 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Let it cook until it smells nutty and browns, about 5 to 7 minutes, then swirl skillet so that butter coats bottom of pan. Step 3 Pour batter into pan and scatter cheese and flaky salt over the top. Transfer immediately to preheated oven and bake until puffed and golden, about 16 minutes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.