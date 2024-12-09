How to make a Savory Dutch Baby Chef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth shows The ReMix how to make a savory dutch baby. Full recipe: Savory Dutch Baby Recipe: Savory Dutch Baby Recipe courtesy of: Chef Erin Miller, Urban Hearth ½ cup all-purpose flour 1 tbsp dark rye flour ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 3 large eggs, at room temperature ½ cup whole milk 1 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoons minced chives, parsley or tarragon 4 tablespoons unsalted butter ¼ cup grated pecorino or gruyere cheese Flaky sea salt, for garnish Step 1 Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs and milk. Whisk wet ingredients into dry until just combined. Stir in thyme and the other herbs. Step 2 Melt the butter in a heavy 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Let it cook until it smells nutty and browns, about 5 to 7 minutes, then swirl skillet so that butter coats bottom of pan. Step 3 Pour batter into pan and scatter cheese and flaky salt over the top. Transfer immediately to preheated oven and bake until puffed and golden, about 16 minutes.