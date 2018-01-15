Jacob Wycoff WBZ-TV

Jacob Wycoff is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV. Wycoff will contribute to weekend mornings on WBZ-TV.

Growing up in Northeast Ohio, Wycoff got hooked on weather at a very early age. In the spring of 1993, there was the "Storm of the Century" Blizzard, burying the region under nearly two feet of snow. A month later, a small tornado touched down near his hometown and in 1996, the movie "Twister" was released, solidifying Wycoff's desire to one day become a meteorologist.

Wycoff joined WBZ-TV from Western Mass News in Springfield, where he was a meteorologist for 5 years. Prior to that, Wycoff worked at EarthNetworks, the parent company for WeatherBug, where he covered multiple tropical systems and snow storms including hurricanes Earl, Irene and Isaac.

Wycoff hold a bachelor's degree in operational and theoretical meteorology from Western Connecticut State University.

Jacob is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.