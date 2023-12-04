Zach Wilson apparently "hesitant" to resume starting QB duties for Jets

BOSTON -- The Patriots aren't the only AFC East team with a quarterback problem.

According to The Athletic, the New York Jets are leaning toward going back to Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback, just a few weeks after benching him in favor of Tim Boyle.

The issue, though, is that Wilson apparently isn't too keen on the idea.

"[Wilson] is hesitant to step back into the role, multiple team sources said Monday," reported Zack Rosenblatt, Dianna Russini and Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "[The Jets are] hoping Wilson will change his mind. If Wilson were asked directly by the Jets to start, he would agree to that, a source familiar with Wilson's thinking said."

According to Russini, Wilson is worried about getting injured.

Aaron Rodgers reached out to Zach Wilson in an effort to advise him to resume the starter role, but at the time, Wilson remained apprehensive due to perceived injury risk, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 4, 2023

That concern on Wilson's part is reasonable, as he was sacked 38 times in his 10 appearances this season. The offensive line figured to be an issue for the Jets this year, and sure enough, Aaron Rodgers suffered a (likely) season-ending injury on the Jets' third offensive snap of the season.

That injury opened the door for Wilson to resume the starting role in his third NFL season, but it did not go smoothly. Wilson has completed 59.2 percent of his passes with a 6.1-yard average per attempt while throwing six touchdowns and seven interceptions, good for a 73.8 rating. Outside of a strong performance against the Chiefs (245 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs), he hasn't posted a single-game passer rating better than 81.4, and he's posted four sub-70 ratings (including a 38.1 in Dallas).

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, was so bad that the Jets turned to Boyle, who had thrown three touchdowns and eight interceptions with a grisly 54.5 rating in his 17 career NFL appearances entering this season. He threw one touchdown and four picks in his two starts, posting a 56.2 passer rating, with the Jets' offense scoring 13 total points across the two games.

(As a side note, with the Patriots shuffling between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe running the worst offense in the NFL, the Week 18 matchup between the Jets and Patriots in Foxboro should be a real barn burner.)

Obviously, the Jets have an issue. And though Rodgers has enjoyed the spotlight of having people speculate on him potentially returning this year ... he'd be insane to risk his long-term health in order to play some late-season games for a floundering Jets team.

And so, the Jets are at a bit of a standstill. Wilson will play, but only if he's asked nicely.