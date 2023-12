Patriots 5th Quarter: Bill Belichick's frustration was showing after team falls to 2-10 Reporters had plenty of questions for Bill Belichick after the New England's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, but the head coach didn't have many answers or much to say. Steve Burton and Mike Reiss discuss Belichick's frustrations -- and Bailey Zappe's performance in his first start of the season -- on Patriots 5th Quarter.