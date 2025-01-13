Somerville YMCA hopes to build new state-of-the-art community campus

SOMERVILLE - The YMCA in Somerville is 120 years old. It was built a year after the first plane was invented. Staff members do the best with what they have, but now leadership is pushing for a new multi-million-dollar building.

"I think the moment you walk into the building; you can see you're traveling back in time," said Vladimir Benoit, President and CEO of the YMCA in Somerville. "Back in 1963, a structural engineer suggested we don't deploy any resources into this building, and since then it's been patchwork. It's been remarkable that we have been able to stay afloat since then."

On any given day, Benoit says they serve more than 400 to 500 kids. The play spaces are outdated and overdue for an overhaul. It's easy to see in the wear and tear on the floors and walls of the building. Benoit says the narrow hallways make it hard for older members to utilize the pool in the basement.

Community campus

They are looking to upgrade big time. The YMCA is trying to secure an estimated $150 to $200 million new building to take the place of the current structure. Benoit believes the state-of-the-art facility could take 24 to 30 months to build, but he says the campus will serve the community for years to come.

"Right now, going through the city's permit process to get us to a point to start construction," said Benoit. "Goal is to create a community campus that will better reflect our community."

Rendering of proposed new YMCA Somerville campus. Stantec

During construction the current building would be knocked down. Benoit says they are working with the archdiocese to find a temporary home for the YMCA during construction.

Single occupancy rooms

In addition to serving children, they have single occupancy rooms for those in need. Benoit says the rooms are for people who have had some challenges or hit some unplanned detours in life. There are 52 in total, and each is outdated and confined. Rent is less than $600 a month, so it allows people to get back on the right track financially.

"A lot of folks, if they weren't here, they would be homeless, so we pride ourselves on providing that safe space to have a foundation," said Benoit. "With the new building, we would be able to deliver north of 60 units in that new building, and they will have a lot more privacy."

The new spaces would also have private bathrooms and kitchens in the units.