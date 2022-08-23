Yarmouth Police release images of hit and run suspect's SUV

YARMOUTH - Police have released new images of the vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run that injured an 8-year-old boy in Yarmouth.

On Saturday morning, the driver was headed south on Higgins Crowell Road between Jaybird Lane and Abells Road when the car hit the boy on a scooter, according to police.

Witnesses and video footage indicate the suspect's vehicle is a silver midsized Mercedes SUV with tinted windows. It sustained some passenger side front damage.

The child is still recovering in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yarmouth Police.