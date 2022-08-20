8-year-old boy on scooter serious hurt in Yarmouth hit-and-run

YARMOUTH – Police are looking to identify the person who drove off after they hit and seriously injured an 8-year-old who was riding his scooter Saturday morning in Yarmouth.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Higgins Crowell Road.

Witnesses called 911 after the boy was hit by a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz. The boy was riding his scooter with two siblings and their grandmother at the time of the crash.

The boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston in a MedFlight helicopter. His injuries are described as serious.

Yarmouth Police said the suspect vehicle has damage to the front end on the passenger side. The SUV may be missing part of its front light lens cover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Police.