Yarmouth man arrested for armed home invasion that left residents burned with boiling water

Yarmouth man arrested for armed home invasion that left residents burned with boiling water

Yarmouth man arrested for armed home invasion that left residents burned with boiling water

YARMOUTH - Yarmouth resident Christian Tenney has been arrested after an armed home invasion that resulted in the residents being burned with boiling water.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at a home in West Yarmouth.

Police say that 32-year-old Tenney broke in through the window, threated the residents with a knife, and burned them after a fight broke out in the kitchen.

One of the victims was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Tenney fled the scene and was later found in Hyannis.

Police say that Tenney knew one of the residents, and is homeless.

He is charged with two counts of Home Invasion, two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.