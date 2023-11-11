Watch CBS News
Local News

Yarmouth man arrested for armed home invasion that left residents burned with boiling water

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Yarmouth man arrested for armed home invasion that left residents burned with boiling water
Yarmouth man arrested for armed home invasion that left residents burned with boiling water 00:27

YARMOUTH - Yarmouth resident Christian Tenney has been arrested after an armed home invasion that resulted in the residents being burned with boiling water.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at a home in West Yarmouth.

Police say that 32-year-old Tenney broke in through the window, threated the residents with a knife, and burned them after a fight broke out in the kitchen.

One of the victims was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Tenney fled the scene and was later found in Hyannis.

Police say that Tenney knew one of the residents, and is homeless. 

He is charged with two counts of Home Invasion, two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 11:17 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.