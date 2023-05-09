Substance reportedly dumped into Yarmouth koi pond, killing fish

YARMOUTH - Police are conducting an animal cruelty investigation in Yarmouth, where a homeowner reported that someone dumped a substance into their koi pond, killing some fish.

Police responded on Sunday to the Pleasant Street home, and found "a large amount of soapy bubbles." It's believed someone dumped soap or a type of detergent in the pond.

"The homeowner was diligently trying to save the koi fish, however, two had already died," police said.

Police say the incident happened between 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact Yarmouth police.