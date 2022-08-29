18-year-old driver charged in Yarmouth hit-and-run that left 8-year-old boy seriously hurt

18-year-old driver charged in Yarmouth hit-and-run that left 8-year-old boy seriously hurt

18-year-old driver charged in Yarmouth hit-and-run that left 8-year-old boy seriously hurt

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police arrested 18-year-old Jakob Gifford and charged him with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a young boy who was riding his scooter earlier this month.

Gifford is charged with leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding following the August 20 crash.

Jakob Gifford. Yarmouth Police

Yarmouth Police said an 8-year-old boy was riding his scooter with two siblings and their grandmother when Gifford hit him and drove away.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. He has since been released, but police said the boy will require additional medical procedures in the future.

Gifford, a Marstons Mills resident, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.