Patriots reportedly waive veteran linebacker Yannick Ngakoue

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots are moving on from Yannick Ngakoue, reportedly waiving the veteran pass rusher on Tuesday.

The Patriots claimed the 29-year-old Ngakoue in early November after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore had hoped to get Ngakoue through to its practice squad, but the Patriots pounced and took a flyer on the former Pro Bowler.

But after just six games in New England, the Patriots have decided to part ways with Ngakoue, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Yannick Ngakoue with the Patriots

The Patriots claimed Ngakoue on Nov. 8, and he made his New England debut on Nov. 17 in a loss to the Los Angele Rams. He was on the field for 46 percent of New England's defensive snaps the following weekend, recording two tackles in a loss to the Dolphins in Miami.

Over his six games with the Patriots, Ngakoue played 39 percent of the team's defensive snaps and recorded just nine tackles and two QB hits. One of those quarterback hits came in Week 17's blowout loss to the Chargers, when Ngakoue was also flagged for an extremely avoidable -- and costly -- roughing-the-passer penalty ahead of halftime that helped set up a Los Angeles field goal.

The Patriots brought Ngakoue in to help jumpstart the team's pass rush, but that was a nearly impossible task for anyone joining the club. Entering Week 18, New England is last in the NFL with 28 sacks.

In releasing Ngakoue now, the Patriots are giving the veteran a chance to join another team for the playoffs. If Ngakoue finds a new team, it would be his seventh different franchise since leaving the Jaguars after the 2019 season.

