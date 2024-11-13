Yannick Ngakoue ready to bring energy, leadership to Patriots' defense

FOXBORO -- When Yannick Ngakoue was claimed by the New England Patriots last week, it was a pretty big change for the veteran linebacker. He was going from a first-place Baltimore Ravens team with Super Bowl hopes to a last-place Patriots team that had only two wins on the season.

But that doesn't bother Ngakoue, who practiced for the first time with the Patriots (who now have three wins on the season) on Wednesday. He sees an important role to fill in New England, and hopes to help the franchise regain its winning culture.

"It doesn't matter to me. Where I was drafted, it was a team that didn't win a lot. The next year we were in the AFC Championship. It's all about the perspective," Ngakoue said Wednesday. "It's all about how you can build team camaraderie and change those things."

Ngakoue is a nine-year veteran with 70.5 sacks over his career. He was a wrecking ball for Jacksonville for four seasons after being drafted in the third round in 2016, racking up 37.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl nod for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville went just 3-13 in his rookie season, but Ngakoue was a big reason why the defense turned things around in 2017 and the Jags made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game in New England. The Patriots won that game, 24-20, leaving Ngakoue with a hunger to make it back to that big stage.

He's hoping to help turn things around in New England.

"I'm excited and happy for the opportunity," he said. "You know, we just won a game last week versus the Bears, so just want to help build on that energy and that momentum so we can continue it for the following week."

Jerod Mayo's vision for Yannick Ngakoue

On Monday, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo expressed a lot of excitement about getting Ngakoue into the defensive mix. He sees more than just a pas rusher and envisions the 29-year-old as an every-down player.

"He's been a very productive player in this league," said Mayo. "He's not just a pass rusher, this guy has the skillset to play on all three downs"

Mayo told Ngakoue that he wants him to be a leader in the locker room.

"Just help build the culture, help provide on all three downs, and just play fast and physical," Ngakoue said of Mayo's message.

Ngakoue is now one of the more established pass-rushers on the New England roster. And if he isn't bringing down opposing quarterbacks, he knows that he can impact the game in other ways too.

"Energy is contagious," he said. "If we can all have the right energy, we can win some more football games."

Ngakoue was sporting the No. 55 jersey at practice on Wednesday, and will have a chance to make his New England debut this weekend when the Patriots host the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium.

